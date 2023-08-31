‘Jawan’ Trailer: SRK-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues

The trailer comes just seven days ahead of the Atlee directorial’s release in three languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

By: Mohnish Singh

The official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has arrived and it promises to take the fans on a ride filled with action, emotions, and powerful dialogues.

The trailer opens with shots of a wounded person floating on a river before he is rescued by a tribe.

Of Justice & A Jawan.

Of Women & their Vengeance.

Of a Mother & A Son.

And of course, a lot of Fun!!!

Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WwU95DJcK2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2023

The next moment sees him taking commuters of a metro train hostage, along with his team, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

In one of the scenes, a voice from a handheld transceiver asks the actor, “What do you want?”, to which he replies, “Chahiye to Alia Bhatt.”

And these are just the opening moments of the trailer, which offers a lot more to the fans than the movie’s prevue, unveiled by the team in July.

Throughout the trailer, Shah Rukh can be seen in multiple avatars, including one where he is sporting grey hair and another with a mustache. The variety of looks has inspired fan theories that the actor could be playing a double role in the movie.

Nayanthara plays the cop who is tasked with bringing down Shah Rukh’s vigilante character but in many moments, she is also seen romancing the actor.

Actress Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance and she is seen wrestling Shah Rukh to the ground in one of the scenes.

The main antagonist is played by Vijay Sethupathi. His character is Kalee, who describes himself as the “fourth largest weapons dealer in the world”.

The trailer then takes a grim turn as it showcases plenty of gore, violence, and bloodbath.

Jawan also stars Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.