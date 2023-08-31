Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘Jawan’ Trailer: SRK-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues

The trailer comes just seven days ahead of the Atlee directorial’s release in three languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

By: Mohnish Singh

The official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has arrived and it promises to take the fans on a ride filled with action, emotions, and powerful dialogues.

The trailer comes just seven days ahead of the Atlee directorial’s release in three languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

The trailer opens with shots of a wounded person floating on a river before he is rescued by a tribe.

The next moment sees him taking commuters of a metro train hostage, along with his team, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

In one of the scenes, a voice from a handheld transceiver asks the actor, “What do you want?”, to which he replies, “Chahiye to Alia Bhatt.”

And these are just the opening moments of the trailer, which offers a lot more to the fans than the movie’s prevue, unveiled by the team in July.

Throughout the trailer, Shah Rukh can be seen in multiple avatars, including one where he is sporting grey hair and another with a mustache. The variety of looks has inspired fan theories that the actor could be playing a double role in the movie.

Nayanthara plays the cop who is tasked with bringing down Shah Rukh’s vigilante character but in many moments, she is also seen romancing the actor.

Actress Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance and she is seen wrestling Shah Rukh to the ground in one of the scenes.

The main antagonist is played by Vijay Sethupathi. His character is Kalee, who describes himself as the “fourth largest weapons dealer in the world”.

The trailer then takes a grim turn as it showcases plenty of gore, violence, and bloodbath.

Jawan also stars Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Birthday Special: 5 films that prove Rajkummar Rao’s versatility
Entertainment
From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with fervour
Entertainment
Sunny Deol reveals he was dyslexic as a child
Entertainment
Creative hunger was getting a little lost in TV: Mohit Raina
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan attends ‘Jawan’ pre-release event in Chennai
Entertainment
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Songs to dedicate to your siblings
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of ‘Jawan’ release
Entertainment
‘Jawan’ trailer date locked, SRK to add filmy touch to fans’ Raksha Bandhan…
Entertainment
‘Colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood’: Kalki Koechlin
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ crosses £45 million mark at domestic box office
Entertainment
SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW