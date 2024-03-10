Javed Ali delivers a spectacular performance

JAVED ALI

By: Asjad Nazir

JAVED ALI’S extensive repertoire spanning diverse languages makes him one of the most versatile singers of this generation. From emotive love ballads to soul-stirring Sufi compositions and lively dance numbers, his voice exudes sheer power.

While his contributions to hit songs in numerous Indian films are remarkable, it’s on the stage where his exceptional talent truly shines. UK audiences had the privilege of witnessing this during his recent tour.

After the opening acts, Vish and Sharayu Date, warmed up the crowd at his sold-out show at Indigo at 02 in London, the singing sensation hit the stage in spectacular fashion. While artists generally launch into lesser known songs before building up to their blockbusters, Ali immediately captivated the audiences with two of his biggest Bollywood hits, Guzaarish and Jashn-e-Bahara.

Backed up brilliantly by a band in fine form, he then kept the momentum going with his songs before launching into a special tribute to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary singer, Mohammed Rafi. Ali effortlessly glided through great hits of the late great icon, such as Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Dil Ke Jharoke Mein and Tumne Mujhe Dekha, injecting emotions into each one.

The singer then delivered great renditions of his Bollywood Sufi hit songs, Arziyan and Kun Faya Kun. The hits kept coming as he delighted audiences with his powerful voice that reverberated throughout the venue.

The spectacular lighting, graphics, photos and wonderful animation projected on a big screen added an extra dimension to the show. UK-based promotor Vijay Bhola’s Rock On Music once again delivered an unparalled live music experience.