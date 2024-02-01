Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

ASIA

Foreign residents challenge racial profiling by Japanese police

The three men – one born in Pakistan, an African American, and a Pacific Islander – have been repeatedly questioned by police because of their ethnicity or appearance

The foreigners’ suit is the first such in the nation

By: Eastern Eye

THREE foreign-born residents of Japan have filed a lawsuit against the government over alleged racial profiling by police, a case that would be the first of its kind, their lawyers said Monday (30).

The three men – one born in Pakistan, an African American, and a Pacific Islander – have been repeatedly questioned by police because of their ethnicity or appearance, their lawyers said in a statement.

“It is the first lawsuit over the operation of racial profiling by police in questioning,” even though suits over the police’s excessive questioning have been filed in court in the past, according to Moe Miyashita, one of the victims’ lawyers.

Despite rising immigration, foreign-born residents of Japan account for only 2.3 per cent of the country’s population, one of the lowest shares in the OECD.

The man born in Pakistan, who identifies himself only as Zain and is in his 20s, came to Japan at the age of eight and obtained Japanese citizenship with his family at the age of 13.

“In total, he has been questioned about 15 times by the police in Japan,” the lawyers said.

In April and September 2023, he was questioned by a police officer in front of his house, according to his lawyers.

He told the officer that he was a Japanese citizen, but the officer was not convinced.

“The officer asked him to show his residence card and passport, and then searched his belongings,” the lawyers said in the statement.

The two other plaintiffs are Maurice, an African American in his 40s who lives with family members who are Japanese citizens, while the third is a Pacific Islander in his 50s who identifies himself as Matthew.

Matthew lived in several countries before marrying his Japanese spouse in 2002 and moving to Japan, where he became a permanent resident.

“In total, he has been questioned about 100 times by the police in Japan and has experienced being questioned twice a day, about four times,” the statement said.

In October 2021, a police patrol car that passed him while he was driving made a U-turn and ordered him to stop his car, it said. After he stopped, the officer asked for his driver’s licence.

“When Matthew’s wife asked if he had committed any traffic violations, the officer replied, ‘No, it’s rare to see a foreigner driving in this area,’” it said.

“We claim that the practice of racially discriminatory police questioning, both at institutional and individual levels, is unconstitutional and illegal,” the lawyers said.

“The time has come to rethink the way police questioning is handled.” Zain said. Japan’s National Police Agency was not available for comment. (AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
China backs Pakistan after Iran’s airstrikes
News
Thousands of trucks stranded as Pakistan and Afghanistan shut border points
News
Taliban target immunisation drive near Afghan border
HEADLINE STORY
Election day in Bangladesh amid opposition boycott
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh deploys army amid election violence fears
News
Afghans deported by Pakistan ‘at risk’
News
Israel to recruit 70,000 foreign workers from India, China
News
India probes ‘illegal immigration’ bid after plane returns from France
News
Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India
HEADLINE STORY
Indian navy bolsters Arabian Sea forces after attacks
HEADLINE STORY
Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India
News
Imran Khan granted bail but remains jailed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW