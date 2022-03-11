Website Logo
Entertainment

Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic remark

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Good Place star and activist Jameela Jamil is not happy with ‘privileged’ Kim Kardashian’s thoughts on work ethic.

Ahead of the April 14 premiere of their upcoming Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian spoke to Variety. Sharing her advice to fellow female entrepreneurs, Kim said she had the best advice for women in business and it was, “Get your f*****g ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Turning to her Twitter, Jameela, who is a frequent Kardashian critic, condemned Kardashian’s remark on working women, stating that the 41-year-old mogul was born with a silver spoon.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours,” she posted a screenshot of her retweet on Instagram, adding a long caption to explain her stance.

“Not the day after IWD (International Women’s Day). They are a super impressive family of businesswomen and are products of a ridiculously good start and a genius manager in their mother as well as their own hard work and personal sacrifices. Plus, a LOT of photoshop and a decision to not care about misleading people about their beauty claims whilst never disclosing how much secret work goes into their appearances… that they make most of their money from. And a huge amount of money made from questionable diet/detox products and waist trainers,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

The actress does not think they are the right people to get secrets to success from. “They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires.”

“Just take the money, use it for good, and chill the f**k out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less,” she concluded.

While Kardashian faced backlash for her words, Jameela’s comments garnered a lot of support from netizens who praised her for stating that Kim’s family background was a lot different compared to other women in business who may be just starting out and may not have as many resources as Kardashian at their expense.

It is not the first time that Jameela has called out the Kardashians for the messages they promote on social media. The actress has previously criticized Kim for advertising harmful weight loss products such as Flat Tummy Co.’s appetite suppressant lollipops, as well as Khloe for selling meal-replacement shakes.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

