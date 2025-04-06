Skip to content
Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

The company said it addressed "the new trading terms" created by Washington's tariffs

Jaguar and Land Rover, the British vehicle-brand logos of Indian-owned Tata Motors, are displayed in front of their showroom in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 06, 2025
JAGUAR LAND ROVER will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the US for a month, it said, as it considers how to mitigate the cost of president Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, confirmed the temporary export suspension after the Times newspaper reported the plan.

"As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," JLR said in an emailed statement.

Britain's car industry, which employs 200,000 people directly, is highly exposed to the new tariffs. The US is the second-biggest importer of British-made cars after the European Union, with nearly a 20 per cent share, data from industry body SMMT shows.

Jaguar Land Rover, one of Britain's biggest producers by volume, said in its statement that the US was an important market for its luxury brands. It sells 400,000 Range Rover Sports, Defenders and other models annually and exports to the US account for almost a quarter of sales.

The US 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and light trucks took effect on April 3, the day after Trump announced tariffs on other goods from countries across the globe.

Britain has said it is focused on trying to secure a trade deal with Washington.

The Times said that Jaguar Land Rover is thought to have a couple of months' supply of cars already in the US, which will not be subject to the new tariffs.

(Reuters)

