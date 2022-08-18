Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jacqueline shares ‘Dear me…’ cryptic note after being named in ED money laundering case

After getting mentioned as an accused by the ED, the Sri-Lankan actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a cryptic note on her Instagram, after being named in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore (USD 25 million approx) extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Race 3’ actor shared a post on Wednesday, which reads, “Dear me, I deserve all the good things, I’m powerful, I accept myself, it’ll all be okay. I’m strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it.”

A supplementary chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court on Wednesday. The chargesheet mentions Jacqueline as an accused.

Jacqueline has been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

ED’s earlier chargesheet did not mention her name as an accused but mentioned the detail of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that “during the investigation, statements of the ‘Housefull 2’ actor were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021, Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz. 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones. 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned.

After getting mentioned as an accused by the ED, the Sri-Lankan actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media.
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, she was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Kichcha Sudeep’s action thriller film ‘Vikrant Rona,’ which was her first Pan India film and gathered a massive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in director Abhishek Sharma’s next film ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Along with this, she also has ‘Kick 2’ alongside Salman Khan.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Emilia Clarke called ‘short and dumpy’ by Australian TV CEO
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato film to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment
‘You won’t see me out there promoting any of my upcoming films,’ announces Jonah Hill…
Entertainment
Twilight: New Moon director reveals why he turned down Taylor Swift’s request for a cameo…
Entertainment
Marvel ‘scolded’ Owen Wilson ‘multiple times’ for sharing deets on his Loki role
Entertainment
Madonna passionately kisses two women on 64th birthday in Italy, see video
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar drunk dialled Vicky Kaushal just before he married Katrina…
Entertainment
‘He won the suit, so let’s see if he comes back’: Mads Mikkelsen…
Entertainment
Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to his 2022…
Entertainment
‘100 people were looking at me as I was the only brown person…
Entertainment
Angelina Jolie revealed as plaintiff in anonymous lawsuit alleging assault by Brad Pitt
Entertainment
Joe Jonas reveals using cosmetic injectables makes him feel more confident
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Minneapolis Public Schools defends policy to sack white teachers first
Investigation underway to identify this Chelsea fan who made alleged…
Emilia Clarke called ‘short and dumpy’ by Australian TV CEO
UK police detail ‘remarkable’ probe into IS ‘Beatles’ cell
UK blocks Chinese takeover of UK electronics group
Top universities await John Lyon students after excellent A Level…