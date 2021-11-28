Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,554
Total Cases 34,572,523
Today's Fatalities 621
Today's Cases 8,774
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,554
Total Cases 34,572,523
Today's Fatalities 621
Today's Cases 8,774

CRICKET

Iyer, Saha fifties set New Zealand 284 target

Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during India’s second innings. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA’S Shreyas Iyer once again dazzled on his debut Test, hitting his second 50-plus score of the match to put his team in charge of the opening Test against New Zealand on Sunday (28).

New Zealand claimed four wickets in the morning session to nose ahead on the penultimate day of the see-saw contest at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.

Iyer followed his first-innings hundred with a crucial 65, forging 50-plus stands with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha to revive India who declared their second innings on 234-7.

Chasing a daunting victory target of 284 on a worn-out track, the tourists were four for one when bad light stopped play.

New Zealand opener Will Young was given lbw to Ashwin, which could have been reversed but the batsman was late to review the decision.

Tom Latham will resume on two on Monday (29) with nightwatchman Will Somerville, who is yet to open his account, for company.

“I think all three results are possible,” New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi told reporters.

“If we bat with some good intent and make the most of opportunities to score them, then we certainly believe we can chase them down.

“From the Indian point of view, they’ll be going full of confidence that they can stop us from doing that.”

SOUTHEE STRIKES

Earlier, New Zealand’s Tim Southee (3-75) struck twice in three balls in the morning session as they blew away India’s top order after the home side had resumed on 14-1.

Kyle Jamieson (3-40) conceded a couple of early boundaries before he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 22, to open the flood gates.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel further pegged back India when he trapped stand-in home captain Ajinkya Rahane leg before wicket for four with an arm-ball that kept low.

Southee then twisted the knife by removing opener Mayank Agarwal, caught in the slip, and Ravindra Jadeja, trapped lbw, in a two-wicket maiden over to reduce India to 51-5.

Iyer and Ashwin, who made 32, not only steadied the innings but also scored briskly to put the pressure back on New Zealand.

Iyer departed on the stroke of tea but Saha soldiered on despite a stiff neck that kept him off the field on Saturday.

Saha remained not out on 61, having featured in a second 50-plus partnership with Axar Patel who made 28 not out before India declared.

It was a memorable Test debut for Iyer who was selected only after several frontline batsmen, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, were rested.

“I was aware I am the first Indian to score a century and a fifty (on Test debut),” the batsman said.

“In the end, we have to win the match, and that would be the most important thing for me.”

Iyer’s fairytale start presents the team management with a selection headache as Kohli is set to return for the second and final Test in Mumbai from Friday.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan says sorry to Rafiq but denies racism
Sports
East Lancashire Cricket Club recruits more Asian players this year
Sports
Panesar slams broadcast ‘blacklisting’ of Michael Vaughan
CRICKET
Rafiq meets Holocaust survivor after admitting messages mocking Jews
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket launches anti-racism plan after Rafiq testimony
CRICKET
Iyer hits ton on debut, New Zealand mount strong reply
HEADLINE STORY
Leicestershire chair quits calling for ‘fresh leadership’
HEADLINE STORY
Former players allege ‘institutional racism’ at Cricket Scotland
CRICKET
Debutant Iyer, Gill shine for India against New Zealand
Sports
Panesar gets Middlesex talent-spotting role
HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan dropped from BBC Ashes commentary team amid racism row
Sports
Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Iyer, Saha fifties set New Zealand 284 target
Reward for hard work and vision
Boxing brothers pack a punch with terrific wins
UK toughens Covid rules as new strain Omicron arrives
Vaughan says sorry to Rafiq but denies racism
“I have been part of every change,” says Sunidhi Chauhan
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE