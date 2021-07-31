It’s a wrap for Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer Love Hostel

Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images), Sanya Malhotra (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Last year in October, it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is producing a film titled Love Hostel. Directed by Shanker Raman, the movie stars Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra.

On Saturday (31), the team wrapped up the shooting of the film. Vikrant took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, “What a beautiful journey it has been so far, can’t wait to unfold what lies ahead. It’s a wrap! #LoveHostel @sanyamalhotra07 @thedeol @iamshankerraman @gaurikhan @ManMundra @GauravVermaNY @RedChilliesEnt @DrishyamFilms.”

When the film was announced, a brief about the storyline was shared by the makers. It read, “Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles, with mayhem and bloodshed.”

Well, it looks like an interesting film, and with a talented star cast like Vikrant, Sanya, and Bobby, moviegoers surely have high expectations from it.

While the shooting of the film has been wrapped up, the release date is yet to be announced. It will be interesting to see if Love Hostel will get a theatrical release or it will be premiered on a digital platform.