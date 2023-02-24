Website Logo
  • Friday, February 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

It became too big, but I had to say those things: Javed Akhtar on his 26/11 comments in Pakistan

At the summit, Akhtar said he had to answer that question as it came from the audience.

Javed Akhtar (Photo credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on Friday said his comments on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks during his recent visit to Pakistan have become “too big” but he had to set the record straight on certain things while he was there.

Calling himself as someone who has made remarks that were “slightly controversial and sensitive in nature” in India, Akhtar said he was not scared to speak his mind while in Pakistan.

Akhtar, who was in Pakistan for a festival in memory of celebrated Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz last week, said Pakistanis should not feel offended when India talks about the 2008 terror attack.

“It became too big. It’s embarrassing for me. Now I think I should not gloat over it. When I came here, I felt like I won World War III. There were so many reactions from people as well as the media that I just stopped taking calls. I was embarrassed that ‘aisa maine kya teer maar diya’. I had to say these things. Should we keep quiet?” the lyricist said during a session at the ABP Ideas of India 2023 Summit.

The writer-poet said he has now got to know that his comments have caused a stir in Pakistan.

“I got to know that people are abusing me there. They are asking, ‘why was he given a visa?’ Now I will only remember what kind of place it was. I have been saying things that are slightly controversial and sensitive in nature in the country where I was born, I live and where I will die, then what was to fear there? When I don’t feel scared here, then why would I fear anything there?” The lyricist-poet had also spoken about Pakistan not welcoming Indian artistes, the way India welcomed talent from across the border.

At the summit, Akhtar said he had to answer that question as it came from the audience.

“During a Q&A session in a huge hall… They were asking very friendly and warm questions. It was going on nicely but someone asked me that they meet us very nicely but they don’t get that warmth from us. There was little room for me to move away without answering, so I did. And in the most polite manner possible. I told them to set their record right,” he said.

Akhtar said India had hosted ghazal great Mehdi Hasan and even Faiz Ahmed Faiz visited the country during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time.

“We don’t have anything against them but they never hosted Lata Mangeshkar.” The writer, however, said “no country is a monolith” and should not be defined by the policies of the government and establishments. “The fact is that it is very unfortunate that we’re unaware that it is a huge segment of Pakistan that wants to have good relations with India and it is totally understandable. They are seeing a country next door that witnessed so much development, industries, corporates, culture, films, and music. So naturally, an average citizen would be curious and would like to come and witness this himself,” he said.

He also said that it is not wise to club “every Pakistani with the Pakistani army, bigots, and its establishments”.

“That’s not a wise thing to do. We should see to it they get more credibility. When I went, the kind of reception I got from young people, and students was unbelievable. If I say all Pakistanis are the same, then it wouldn’t be correct,” he added.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mira Nair praises Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gulmohar: ‘I loved the specificity with…
Entertainment
Zeenat Aman says late Dev Anand was ‘completely wrong’ in assuming she had an ‘inter-personal…
Entertainment
What happened to Pathaan was wrong: Asha Parekh
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary
Entertainment
Aanand L Rai’s Aatmapamphlet receives praises at Berlin Film Festival
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi receives thunderous response for his performance in Selfiee
Entertainment
Here’s when Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for his cameo in Salman…
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma attend Dahaad premiere at 73rd Berlin International Film…
Entertainment
Jackky Bhagnani thanks audience for showering love on Ganapath release date announcement
Entertainment
India is everything to me: Akshay Kumar on decision to renounce Canadian passport
Entertainment
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal-starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga set for March 24…
Entertainment
Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che turns a decade old
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW