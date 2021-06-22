Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 22, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096
INDIA

Israel envoy talks water conservation with Parmarth Niketan president

Rony Yedidia-Clein, Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Israel in India, gifts a copy of the book Let There Be Water: Israel’s Solution for a Water-Starved World to His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, India. (Credit: Parmarth Niketan)

By: ShubhamGhosh

A TOP Israeli diplomat in India, Rony Yedidia-Clein, visited Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand and exchanged ideas with ashram president His Holiness (HH) Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji on water conservation and environmental preservation.

Yedidia-Clein, the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Israel, presented a number of books on water conservation to HH Pujya Swamiji, given his passion for saving water.

One of the books she presented was Let There Be Water: Israel’s Solution for a Water-Starved World, a bestseller by American businessman-writer Seth M Siegel. It explores solutions to water scarcity problems.

Rony Yedidia-Clein (second from left), Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Israel in India, and her husband Geoff (fourth from left) with His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji (third from left) and others at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India. (Credit: Parmarth Niketan)

Yedidia-Clein also spoke about the initiatives Israel has taken to share its knowledge and technology with the world for better water and agricultural management.

The diplomat also discussed protecting Israel’s pilot collaboration with India to set up agricultural centres of excellence throughout the country.

During their talks, HH Pujya Swamiji said, “Without water there can be no life, no health and no yoga. Therefore, the yoga we need to do together is yoga for earth, which means we must ensure sustainability in our water consumption and management.

“India can learn a lot from Israel’s example of water conservation and management. I am glad to see both countries coming together for a more sustainable planet for all.”

Rony Yedidia-Clein, Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Israel in India, pours water on a globe along with her husband Geoff while His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji at Parmarth Niketan holds a copy of the book Let There Be Water: Israel’s Solution for a Water-Starved World in Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India. (Credit: Parmarth Niketan)

The Jewish diplomat visited the ashram with her husband Geoff last weekend and it culminated with them taking part in International Yoga Day on Monday (21).

The couple did daily yoga and meditation sessions and took part in a special Ganga Dussehra aarti ceremony and sacred Yajna ceremony.

This was their second visit to the ashram since March when they celebrated Holi there.

Yedidia-Clein said she felt at home in Rishikesh and looked forward to visiting the place again. She also praised the peaceful and vibrant environment of the ashram.

