Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary appeals life term

Anjem Choudary’s appeal, now filed with the High Court, aims to overturn both his conviction and sentence.

Choudary, 57, was convicted in July on charges related to leading a terrorist organisation and will serve more than 26 years in prison, ensuring his detention until at least the age of 85. (Photo: Getty Images)

ANJEM Choudary, the Islamist preacher known for radicalising religious fundamentalists, has lodged an appeal against his life sentence.

Choudary, 57, was convicted in July on charges related to leading a terrorist organisation and will serve more than 26 years in prison, ensuring his detention until at least the age of 85.

Choudary’s appeal, now filed with the High Court, aims to overturn both his conviction and sentence, according to The Telegraph.

Terrorism expert Anthony Glees from the University of Buckingham told the Mail that the appeal was “an appalling waste of taxpayer cash,” stating, “There is no doubt in anyone’s mind, be they a humble juror or a High Court judge, that Choudary is a highly dangerous fanatic.”

Choudary’s conviction followed an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, NYPD, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which found him directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) in the absence of its founder, Omar Bakri Muhammad, who was imprisoned in Lebanon at the time.

Choudary was also found to have encouraged support for ALM through lectures delivered to the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which prosecutors described as an alias for ALM.

ITS was infiltrated by undercover law enforcement in the US, who attended the lectures in 2022 and 2023.

A senior security officer described Choudary’s detention as “significant,” citing his continued influence in spreading ALM’s ideology.

Although the grounds of his appeal remain unclear, Choudary’s former bodyguard Abu Izzadeen said he felt the sentence was “astronomically high.”