Ishaan Khatter on working with Nicole Kidman in ‘The Perfect Couple’

Ishaan Khatter (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ishaan Khatter says he had a great experience filming his Hollywood debut series The Perfect Couple, headlined by global star Nicole Kidman.

Khatter said he has finished shooting for a major portion of the Netflix series, based on American author Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. It is directed by Birdbox fame filmmaker Susanne Bier.

“I’ve shot a large part of it and it’s my foray into Hollywood. It’s been a great experience. Of course, Nicole is one of the most iconic film stars that we all know and we love in India as well.

“So, I understand that there’s a lot of curiosity about her. And there are many more awesome cast members, wonderful actors. And that will also be out for the people to see on Netflix next year,” the 27-year-old actor told PTI in a group interview on the sidelines of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) on Saturday.

Also featuring Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson, The Perfect Couple follows Amelia (Hewson) who is about to marry into a wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch novelist (Kidman).

Khatter, known for movies Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak, Phone Bhoot, and Khaali Peeli, essays the role of Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom Benji Winbury (Billy Howle).

The show marks the second international project for Khatter following Netflix’s Mira Nair-directed miniseries A Suitable Boy (2020).

Working on The Perfect Couple was “not very different from what it’s like to make movies and tell stories” in India, Khatter said.

“It’s just a great opportunity. I taped my audition and they liked it which is why they called me I guess,” he added.

At home, the actor is looking forward to his next feature film Pippa, a biopic on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie is based on Brigadier Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees. Its title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as “Pippa”, which was used in the 1971 War.