Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli to premiere on ZEE5

Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people used to watch the latest films. In absence of theatrical releases, a lot of filmmakers are opting for direct-to-digital premieres of their films. Over the past few months, several high-profile movies have hit OTT platforms, including Gulabo Sitabo (2020), Shakuntala Devi (2020), and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, and Bhuj: The Pride of India are some of the much-awaited films slated to release on OTT soon.

The latest we hear that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli is also heading to an OTT platform. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in principal roles, the film will premiere on ZEE5. Contrary to speculations of it releasing on Netflix, we hear that it is ZEE5 that has bagged the exclusive digital rights of the film.

“The talks were on with Netflix and ZEE5, with both the platforms showing keen interest in bagging the rights. However eventually, it is ZEE5 that has added it to their library. While Ali and his studio partner, ZEE Studios, were keen on holding back the film for a theatrical release, the current scenario on the ground with respect to nepotism debate made them rethink on the decision and they have finally decided for a direct-to-digital release,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that Khaali Peeli, which has been helmed by Maqbool Khan, is a quintessential commercial Bollywood entertainer with song, dance, and action. “It is a big-screen film, but no one knows how the audience will react in post-COVID times. Right now, they got a good offer from ZEE5, which is more of an internal transfer, thereby reducing the theatrical risk. The work on the final edit of the film is underway,” the source signs off.

An official announcement is expected to arrive soon.