Commentator Isa Guha apologises for 'primate' remark on Bumrah

While commentating for Fox Cricket on Sunday, Guha said, "He's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate," during the second day's play at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Guha, who was part of England's squad that won the Women's World Cup and the World T20 in 2009, addressed the incident during Monday's broadcast.

By Eastern EyeDec 16, 2024
BROADCASTER and former England cricketer Isa Guha apologised on air on Monday after referring to India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate" during commentary for the ongoing third Test against Australia.

While commentating for Fox Cricket on Sunday, Guha said, "He's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate," during the second day's play at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Guha, who was part of England's squad that won the Women's World Cup and the World T20 in 2009, addressed the incident during Monday's broadcast.

"Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways," Guha, who has South Asian heritage, said on Fox Cricket.

"Firstly, I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect for others. And if you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players and someone I admire greatly as well."

Bumrah has been a key player in the series, which is currently tied 1-1.

Apologising further, Guha added, "I am trying to frame the enormity of his achievements and I've chosen the wrong word, and for that, I am deeply sorry."

(With inputs from AFP)

