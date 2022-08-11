Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Is Warner Bros. considering scrapping Ezra Miller’s The Flash after the actor’s legal woes mount?

Miller has recently been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont.

Ezra Miller (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The future of actor Ezra Miller as The Flash star does not seem very promising. If fresh reports are to be believed, Warner Bros. is considering three options for the much-anticipated film and one of them includes scrapping the project entirely. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of The Flash.

In a report on Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren’t present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

The felony charge adds to Miller’s mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behaviour. The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

A leading publication indicates that the future of The Flash depends on whether the actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they’ve faced in recent years. The first option would see the actor try and secure some counselling and then give an interview in the future explaining his erratic behaviour. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in cinemas.

Scenario two would see Warner Bros. Discovery still choose to release the film. But, the star would do no press for The Flash. Also, there’s no way Miller could be the DC Comics hero going forward either. Also being discussed is nuclear option number 3. If the situation got any worse, the company could opt to shelve The Flash as they did with Batgirl.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Celebrities unlike Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating trial win against Amber Heard amid unsealed court…
Entertainment
Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV revealed in Netflix’s Jeanne Du Barry – his…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor explains why he took ‘baby steps’ to make his relationship public with Malaika…
Entertainment
‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appears on Jimmy Fallon’s show
Entertainment
Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia thinks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas aren’t ‘a good match’
Entertainment
Lewis Hamilton opens up on turning down a role in Top Gun Maverick and disappointing…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar likens dowry to ‘extortion’, says not many films are made on…
FILM
Remarkable road to Roja success
Entertainment
Pete Davidson undergoing trauma therapy due to Kanye West’s social media jabs targeting…
Entertainment
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ filmmaker Taika Waititi ties the knot with Rita Ora
Entertainment
‘If I’ve hurt anyone, I regret it’: Aamir Khan responds to those tweeting…
Entertainment
‘I’m Interested to see what Todd Phillips cooks up’: James Gunn on Lady…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Celebrities unlike Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating trial win against…
UK launches call for evidence on potential racial and gender…
Britain’s only children’s gender identity clinic to face legal action…
Rana Begum’s exhibition at Pitzhanger enthralls with unique light, colour…
Blackpool Tower lit up in red and white to honour…
Is Warner Bros. considering scrapping Ezra Miller’s The Flash after…