Is Rani Mukerji taking Rohit Shetty’s cop universe forward?

Rani Mukerji has impressed one and all with her performance as the cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Mardaani franchise. Mardaani released in 2014 and Mardaani 2 released last year. Both the films were hit at the box office.

Now, according to a report in an entertainment portal, Rani will be joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as Shivani Shivaji Roy. If you remember, in the last scene of Simmba, we were introduced to Akshay Kumar’s character Sooryavanshi. It is said that in the same manner, Rani will also be doing a cameo in Sooryavanshi.

Rohit has earlier stated that he is keen to get a female cop in his cop universe. So, we won’t be surprised if the female cop turns out to be Rani Mukerji. Shivani Shivaji Roy is one of the most popular characters played by Rani on the big screen and if Rohit Shetty decides to direct the actress, it will surely be a treat for moviegoers.

Well, there’s no confirmation about the same as the makers of Sooryavanshi and Rani Mukerji have not yet officially announced anything.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Sooryavanshi was released yesterday and it has received a good response. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on 24th March 2020.

Talking about Rani, she was last seen on the big screen in Mardaani 2. The actress will next be seen on the big screen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is slated to hit the screens on 26th June 2020.