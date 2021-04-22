IPL 2021: Padikkal century powers Bangalore to 10-wicket win

VIRAT KOHLI became first batsman in IPL history to go past 6,000 runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore extended their unbeaten run in this edition on Thursday (22).

20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal slammed an unbeaten century, his first in IPL as Kohli scored 72 not out in Bangalore’s thumping 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals to again go top of the table.

The left-handed Padikkal got to his hundred off 51 balls, which included 11 fours and six sixes as Bangalore chased down the target of 178 with 3.3 overs to spare.

“It was an outstanding innings. He did pick the right areas to hit and once he got going it was almost impossible to stop him,” Kohli said.

Kohli started his innings watchfully and raised the ante to get to his first fifty of the season in 34 balls. He hit three sixes during his unbeaten knock.

The Bangalore skipper soon went past 6,000 runs in 196 games to increase the gap between him and number two IPL scorer Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings (5,448 in 197 matches).

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel claimed three wickets as Bangalore restricted Rajasthan to 177 for 9.

Siraj struck early with two key wickets of Jos Buttler (8), and David Miller, for duck, as Rajasthan slipped to 18 for 3 after being put into bat first.

Shivam Dube’s 32-ball 46 lifted Rajasthan’s total but in the end it proved well below par.