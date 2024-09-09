  • Monday, September 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Apple set to unveil iPhone 16 with AI features

Apple’s AI technology, known as Apple Intelligence, is a central feature of the new iPhone 16

Apple shares dropped 1.25 per cent in morning trading ahead of the event. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

APPLE is expected to unveil its iPhone 16 on Monday, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) features in the flagship device. The event, which will take place at Apple Park headquarters, comes as competition heats up in the global smartphone market.

Hours after Apple’s presentation, China’s Huawei will announce its Mate XT, a triple-folding smartphone.

Huawei’s Mate XT has already garnered over 3 million pre-orders, according to the company’s website. The release of the Z-shaped tri-fold phone highlights Huawei’s ability to compete in the AI space despite facing US sanctions. Analysts note that the Chinese market is particularly eager for AI features in smartphones.

Apple’s AI technology, known as Apple Intelligence, is a central feature of the new iPhone 16. “The Chinese market is hungrier for AI features than the US market,” said Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies. However, Apple faces challenges in bringing its AI offerings to China immediately due to regulatory hurdles.

Apple shares dropped 1.25 per cent in morning trading ahead of the event.

Apple introduced Apple Intelligence at its developer conference in June, emphasising features like text generation, image creation, and other capabilities. However, these upgrades may take time to roll out to users, with media reports suggesting a full Siri update won’t arrive until early next year. The new AI tools will be included in an upcoming software update for iPhones and iPads, expected in October.

In China, the release of Apple Intelligence will need approval from Beijing. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone sales, which accounted for more than half of its $383 billion in revenue last year, have been under pressure from domestic competitors. Earlier this year, Apple cut prices in China due to local competition and government restrictions.

While Apple plans to launch AI features across its iPhone lineup, the iPhone 16 will be the first device specifically designed around these capabilities. The AI features will also be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Alongside the new phones, Apple is expected to introduce updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Google, which also competes in the high-end smartphone market with its Android-based devices, unveiled its AI-powered Pixel 9 smartphone in August. Google has highlighted features like Gemini Live, which allows voice interactions with a digital assistant. Other AI functions have been incorporated into Android devices made by companies like Samsung and Motorola.

“The question is who will be the first to combine a truly personal AI assistant with accurate, personalised knowledge,” said Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

Apple has so far only announced a US release timeline for Apple Intelligence. In June, the company delayed its European release due to regulatory issues. Analysts are watching closely to see if Apple’s AI features will be compelling enough to drive a larger-than-usual upgrade cycle for the iPhone.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Stories
News

Damage to Ganesh idol triggers violence in India’s Surat
News

Rahul Gandhi begins US visit to boost India-America relations
News

India reports first suspected case of mpox
News

Faith leaders weigh in on ethics and impact of assisted dying bill
News

Who is Yaser Jabbar? The surgeon at the heart of the GOSH controversy
News

50 Labour MPs may rebel over winter fuel allowance cut: Report
News

Fresh clashes in Manipur leave five dead
News

Unions demand action from Labour to fix public services
News

Shah Rukh, Thalapathy Vijay, Kohli among top celebrity taxpayers in India
News

Trial for Sara Sharif’s murder set for October
News

Surge in rich planning to leave UK amid tax concerns: Report
News

Starmer seeks to reset relations with Ireland during Dublin visit
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Apple Apple set to unveil iPhone 16 with AI features
Surat-violence Damage to Ganesh idol triggers violence in India’s Surat
Nissanka-Sri-Lanka Nissanka guides Sri Lanka to first Test win in England…
Rahul Gandhi in US Rahul Gandhi begins US visit to boost India-America relations
Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant returns to India’s Test squad for Bangladesh series
How going heavy helped a gym goer