Inzamam-ul-Haq recovering from surgery after suffering heart attack

Inzamam-ul-Haq (ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Former Pakistan captain and most capped player Inzamam-ul-Haq had to undergo an emergency angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore after complaining of heart-related issues and breathing difficulty.

A family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty in breathing on Monday.

He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and a well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

“Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the hospital. He is okay now,” one family member said.

The 51-year old, who played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs during an illustrious career, also served as a chief selector between 2016 and 2019 and it was in his tenure that Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017.

He was, however, unceremoniously told to step down in late 2019 after the World Cup by a new Pakistan Cricket Board management. The former top batsman also coached the Afghanistan team in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram took to Twitter to wish Inzamam a speedy recovery.

“Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it’s caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let’s meet soon,” Wasim Akram tweeted.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

After complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing, Inzamam was taken to a hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor heart attack.

Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

“Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital. He is okay now,” one family member said.

The 51-year-old had played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan.

Inzamam scored 8,830 runs in Test cricket with the help of 25 centuries and 56 half-centuries. His highest score of 329 in the longest format of the game came in Lahore against New Zealand in 2002.

Inzamam’s former Pakistan teammate Wasim Akram and India great Sachin Tendulkar both wish him a speedy recovery.

“Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it’s caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let’s meet soon,” Akram said in a tweet.

Tendulkar tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon.”