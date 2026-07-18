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Investor wins Commercial Court case linked to MFS collapse

The court found there was no serious issue to be tried against Minal Yadav. The proprietary injunction was discharged, the claim against her was dismissed, and the court ordered the claimants to pay a six-figure sum towards her legal costs.

Commercial Court

Vyman Solicitors represented defendant Minal Yadav, who had invested with MFS, received repayment of her investment and had no knowledge of any alleged trust arrangement or wrongdoing.

Vyman Solicitors
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 18, 2026
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The Commercial Court has dismissed a claim against an investor in litigation linked to the collapse of Market Financial Solutions Ltd (MFS).

The case, Ocorian Trustee (UK) Ltd & Cronus Finance Ltd v Chandarana & Others [2026] EWHC 1635 (Comm), forms part of wider proceedings in which the claimants alleged that more than £6.3 million in trust funds had been misapplied and distributed to multiple investors.

Vyman Solicitors represented defendant Minal Yadav, who had invested with MFS, received repayment of her investment and had no knowledge of any alleged trust arrangement or wrongdoing. She was later made subject to a proprietary injunction after the claimants sought to trace and recover funds they alleged formed part of wider trust assets.

Working with Jonathan Cohen KC of Littleton Chambers, Vyman Solicitors argued that Yadav was a bona fide purchaser for value without notice and that repayment of her investment constituted valuable consideration, extinguishing the debt owed to her.

The Commercial Court accepted those arguments and found there was no serious issue to be tried against Yadav. The proprietary injunction was discharged, the claim against her was dismissed, and the court ordered the claimants to pay a six-figure sum towards her legal costs. The claimants were represented by Hogan Lovells.

Anil Rajani, Director – Litigation & Dispute Resolution at Vyman Solicitors, said: “Cases like this demonstrate why it is essential to assess claims on their legal merits rather than reacting to the pressure of litigation. Our client had acted entirely in good faith, and we were confident that the law protected her position. This judgment reinforces an important principle: innocent investors should not automatically be exposed to proprietary claims simply because they become caught up in the collapse of a wider investment structure. It highlights the importance of careful legal analysis and strategic litigation from the outset.”

commercial courtlitigationmarket financial solutionsvyman solicitors
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