Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431

Business

International Currency Exchange’s UK operations shut

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN’S arm of the bureaux de change chain International Currency Exchange (ICE) has been shut as travel businesses worldwide continue to reel under the impacts of the pandemic.

Teneo Restructuring Ltd has taken over as the administrator of ICE and its group company Lenlyn UK.

All 26 bureaus of the companies in the UK, including their outlets at airports and rail stations and online currency platforms, have ceased to operate with immediate effect.

Teneo said the closures have resulted in a loss of 119 jobs.

While their operations outside the UK are not affected by the insolvency process, other companies in the wider ICE group operating within the country also continue to function.

The UK business has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and its resultant impact on international travel and demand for physical currency over the last 18 months, Teno’s managing director Richard Hawes said.

“Directors (of the companies) have worked to try and deliver an alternative outcome for the group, its shareholders and its creditors, and the focus now is on supporting staff at this difficult time”, Hawes, who has been appointed a joint administrator, said.

Owned by businessman Firoz Tejani, ICE has presence in 10 countries.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance to open first 7-Eleven convenience store in Mumbai suburb
UK
Eutelsat becomes 2nd largest shareholder in OneWeb
Business
Johnson vows ‘long overdue’ revamp of UK’s post-Brexit economy
UK
Hospitality companies Ennismore, Accor form joint venture
INDIA
Devas Multimedia hires Jay Newman to fight the Indian government
UK
EG Group buys out Cooplands bakery chain
INDIA
Huge growth for crypto market in India, Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak launches new artificial intelligence strategy
UK
Tax cuts only after public finances are fixed: Sunak
UK
Trade body seeks stronger West Midlands-India business links
UK
UK wants trade and security pact with India: Truss
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Revathy to direct Kajol in her next directorial The Last…
Riz Ahmed reveals a specific mantra he follows when it…
Shahid Kapoor to commence work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s next…
Deepa Mehta to mentor South Asian Screenwriters at Hollywood Inclusion…
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal eyeing Eid 2023 weekend for release
“It is definitely happening,” Vijay Sethupathi on his next with…