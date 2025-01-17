Skip to content
Government to conduct local inquiries into child sexual exploitation

The review will examine "cultural and societal drivers" of child sexual abuse and include an analysis of ethnicity data and demographics of the gangs and their victims, Cooper said.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament that the government would conduct a three-month 'rapid audit' to understand the current extent and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 17, 2025
Eastern Eye
THE UK government on Thursday announced a national review to assess the scale of child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs and plans to launch new local inquiries into abuse cases.

The issue gained renewed attention earlier this month when a political row erupted between US tech billionaire Elon Musk and prime minister Keir Starmer, centred on historic sex offences involving British girls and men, primarily of South Asian origin, in northern English towns.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament that the government would conduct a three-month "rapid audit" to understand the current extent and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country.

The review will examine "cultural and societal drivers" of child sexual abuse and include an analysis of ethnicity data and demographics of the gangs and their victims, Cooper said.

In addition to the national review, Cooper announced new local inquiries similar to those conducted in other areas, dismissing opposition Conservative Party calls for a new nationwide inquiry.

"As we have seen, effective local inquiries can delve into far more local detail and deliver more locally relevant answers, and change, than a lengthy nationwide inquiry can provide," she said.

(With inputs from AFP)

People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

People celebrate Makar Sankranti at Leicester’s Shree Hanuman Temple

People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Leicester's Shree Hanuman Temple this week to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the traditional festival marking the end of winter.

The celebration, also known as the kite festival, took place at the temple on Melton Road, where worshippers joined millions of others marking the occasion across India and worldwide.

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation
Arooj Shah. (Photo: LDRS)

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah has welcomed a government announcement that it will support a new inquiry into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the borough.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday (16) announced a £5 million support package to help fund up to five local inquiries into child sexual abusers, including in Oldham.

saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, 54, is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands. (Photo: Getty Images)

Suspect detained in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, actor recovering well

MUMBAI POLICE have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Local media, including India Today, aired footage of a man in a white T-shirt being escorted into a police station, identifying him as the suspect.

Imran Khan

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. (Photo: Getty Images)

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case by Pakistan court

A PAKISTAN court on Friday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison after convicting him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. His party claims the latest conviction is an attempt to silence him.

PIA-ad-Paris

The ad, released to promote the resumption of PIA flights to Paris after a four-year suspension, showed a plane flying toward the Eiffel Tower with the tagline, 'Paris, we're coming today.'

Pakistan orders probe into PIA ad criticised for 9/11 imagery

PAKISTAN's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has ordered an investigation into a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) advertisement accused of resembling 9/11 imagery.

The ad, released on 10 January to promote the resumption of PIA flights to Paris after a four-year suspension, showed a plane flying toward the Eiffel Tower with the tagline, "Paris, we're coming today."

