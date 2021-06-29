India’s top court rejects plea to halt Central Vista project

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

THE SUPREME court of India on Tuesday (29) rejected a plea challenging the Delhi high court order, which rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to halt Central Vista construction during the pandemic.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said it is not inclined to interfere with the high court order.

The bench observed the PIL petitioners selectively chose Central Vista project and did not do basic research about other public projects that were allowed during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Delhi.

The high court findings on the PIL that it was “motivated” and filed with “ill-intent” and “lack of bona fides” is a possible view, the bench said.

The top court also refused to interfere with the Rs 100,000 (£972) cost imposed on the petitioners.

The Central Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the prime minister and the vice president.

It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries.

The bench also said that an affidavit was filed before the high court stating the project was fully compliant with Covid protocols.

The high court had disagreed with the petitioners’ claim that the project was not an essential activity and therefore, should be halted during the prevailing pandemic.