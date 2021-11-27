Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

HEADLINE STORY

India’s Serum Institute resumes Covid-19 shot exports

FILE PHOTO: Airport staff unload carton boxes of Covishield vaccine developed by Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) at the Mumbai airport on February 24, 2021, as part of the Covax scheme. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE world’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India has resumed exports of Covid-19 shots, it said, in a boost for poorer countries that have struggled to secure supplies.

The shipment to Tajikistan under the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative agreement was the company’s first in seven months.

“This will go a long way in restoring vaccine supply equality in the world,” tweeted billionaire chief executive Adar Poonawalla.

“It’s a huge moment to begin exports again, for us, our partners at COVAX and the low- and middle-income countries we support,” he added in a separate statement.

India blocked vaccine exports in April as it struggled to combat a vicious second wave of coronavirus infections and vaccine shortages of its own.

Those restrictions were lifted Friday (26), according to reports.

Poonawalla has been openly critical of vaccine inequity, calling wealthy countries “unethical” for administering booster shots while developing nations struggle to access first and second jabs.

Under COVAX, the world’s 92 poorest countries can access inoculations for free, with donors covering the cost.

The Serum Institute of India plant in Pune was intended to be the early backbone of COVAX’s supply chain, but was prevented from fulfilling its commitments due to the export ban.

The exports saw Serum surpass its target of producing one billion doses of Covishield — its version of the AstraZeneca jab — before the end of the year.

“Covishield remains an important product which has the potential to help us protect hundreds of millions of people in the months ahead,” said Seth Berkley, CEO of the Gavi vaccine alliance, which leads COVAX.

“The resumption of supplies from Serum Institute is an important development for COVAX as it enters its busiest period yet for shipping vaccines.”

India has administered over 1.2 billion jabs to its citizens — 38 per cent of its eligible population receiving two doses — while Covid-19 infections in India have fallen to a March 2020-low in recent weeks.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
News
NHS-backed research urges to scrap the term “BAME”
NEWS
Study: Boys not girls more prone to abuse in sport
INDIA
India tightens screening for new Covid-19 variant
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket launches anti-racism plan after Rafiq testimony
News
Murder probe after British Sikh boy, 16, dies in Southall
News
UK launches £5m grant to support suicide prevention charities
HEADLINE STORY
Leicestershire chair quits calling for ‘fresh leadership’
INDIA
Survey: India has more women than men for first time
News
Britain says new Covid variant is the most significant yet found
News
Beatles’ ‘love affair with India’ wows audiences
HEADLINE STORY
Former players allege ‘institutional racism’ at Cricket Scotland
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Issa brothers ‘mulling Asda-EG Group merger’
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
East Lancashire Cricket Club recruits more Asian players this year
Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release…
Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy
NHS-backed research urges to scrap the term “BAME”
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE