India’s Reliance completes massive $7 billion rights issue

India’s telecom-to-oil giant Reliance Industries on Wednesday completed a massive $7 billion rights issue in what it touted as the world’s biggest by a non-financial institution in a decade.

Reliance, owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, had said the fundraising drive was meant to pay down debt and help shift the company to a digital future.

The firm said in a statement late Wednesday the rights issue was subscribed 1.59 times and attracted “huge investor interest”.

The successful rights issue was a “vote of confidence, by both domestic investors, foreign investors and small retail shareholders, in the intrinsic strength of the Indian economy”, Ambani said in a statement.

In April, Facebook took a $5.7 billion stake in the Mumbai-based firm’s Jio digital platforms in one of India’s biggest foreign investments.

