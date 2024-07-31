  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

India’s RBI slaps fine on Visa

We duly acknowledge the RBI order and remain committed to following RBI guidelines, Visa said. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s central bank has imposed a fine of $288,000 (more than £220,000) on Visa for using an unauthorised payment transfer method, reported Reuters.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the penalty on July 26, citing Visa’s implementation of a payment authentication solution without regulatory approval.

The RBI did not provide specific details on the unauthorised method but emphasised the violation of regulatory protocols.

In a statement, the RBI said, “It was observed that the entity (Visa) had implemented a payment authentication solution without regulatory clearance from RBI.”

Visa responded to the penalty, stating, “We duly acknowledge the RBI order and remain committed to following RBI guidelines and regulations to continue providing safe and secure payment solutions in India.”

Earlier in February, the RBI had instructed Visa to cease using an unauthorised route for certain commercial payments, according to a Reuters report.

This move is part of the RBI’s broader effort to enhance oversight of financial technology (fintech) companies.

According to reports, the central bank has been increasingly vigilant in scrutinising the practices of fintech firms to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to maintain the integrity of the financial system.

The RBI action against Visa is the latest in the central bank’s commitment to regulating payment solutions and protecting consumers.

The RBI enforces stringent guidelines to foster a secure and reliable payment ecosystem in the country.

Related Stories
Buisness

Microsoft shares dip three per cent as cloud growth slows
Business

Reeves plans tax rise in October budget
UK

Survey: Majority of staff less confident about Asda’s long-term strategy
News

Reeves to present first budget on October 30
Business

Samsung eyes ‘India’s rapid market growth’
Business

Global gold demand rises 4 per cent driven by strong over-the-counter sales
Business

‘UK to restart free trade negotiations with India soon’
Business

Gold prices drop by 7 per cent in India
Business

Jindal steel boss says Chinese steel imports hurt margins
HEADLINE STORY

Reeves pledges to ‘fix the mess’ in public finances
HEADLINE STORY

Mortgage rate surge pushed 320,000 into poverty: Report
UK

Reeves: Our priority is to deliver economic growth
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 2 5 3 10
India 0 0 2 2
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Dividend RBI India India’s RBI slaps fine on Visa
Microsoft Microsoft shares dip three per cent as cloud growth slows
Narinder Kaur Shoplifter gets 10 years in jail for £500k refund fraud
Remembering Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary, the voice that…
Indian American daycare worker arrested for alleged child molestation
Charul Malik Charul Malik’s ‘Desi Rasoi Se’: A taste of India’s diverse…
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’