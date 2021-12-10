Website Logo
  • Friday, December 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

INDIA

India’s Omicron cases mild, vaccine boosters not a priority, says government

A worker cleans inside a Covid-19 coronavirus ward at a Civil hospital in Ahmedabad on December 6, 2021. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

India has detected 25 cases of the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus and all have shown mild symptoms, the health ministry said on Friday (10), adding that there was no immediate plan to authorise vaccine boosters.

Vaccine supplies have surged in India in recent months thanks to the Serum Institute of India (SII), which now plans to halve the monthly output of its version of the AstraZeneca vaccine as demand has crashed.

The SII and other Indian drugmakers such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, which distributes Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, have lobbied the government to approve booster shots in a bid to lift sales.

Senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news briefing that government experts were studying data on boosters but “our emphatic view…is to (first) cover every adult with (just) the primary two doses.”

The government has said this target can be achieved by January.

India has not considered authorising booster doses yet as many in the country have been naturally infected and the government believes two vaccine doses offer sufficient protection for now, three informed sources told Reuters late last month.

Around 87 per cent of India’s adults, estimated at 939 million people, have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 54 per cent of them have received the full two. Inoculations for those under the age of 18 years have not started.

Paul spoke after the World Health Organization recommended that people with compromised immunity or those who received an inactivated vaccine should receive a booster.

Inactivated vaccines, which use killed or inactivated coronavirus to induce immunity, is made by India’s Bharat Biotech and some Chinese companies.

At 144 million doses, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin accounts for about 11% of the total vaccine doses administered in India. Many Indian healthcare workers received Covaxin early this year and some experts say they should soon be allowed to take a booster.

India’s daily new COVID-19 cases have hovered around 10,000 for the past few weeks, taking the total to 34.67 million, more than 474,000 of whom have died.

Most contracted the Delta variant, though Omicron has spread to five states after India’s first two cases were reported on Dec. 2. “All detected cases have mild symptoms,” a health ministry statement said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Omicron: India extends international flight ban till January end
News
India probes Boeing 737 Max mid-air emergency event
News
UK rejects India’s appeal to extradite terror suspect Kuldeep Singh
News
Last respects paid to India’s defence chief
INDIA
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
INDIA
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
INDIA
Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers
INDIA
India signs deal to make 600,000 Kalashnikov rifles as Putin meets Modi
News
Time of ‘extreme pain’ in India as economy is struggling: Abhijit Banerjee
News
UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India
INDIA
Indian genome scientists suggest Covid booster dose for people over 40
INDIA
India sees impact of Omicron blunted by vaccination, prior infections
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pooja Hegde calls it a wrap on Beast
Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in negotiations to join Dev…
South star Nayanthara launches The Lip Balm Company
Chiranjeevi to play an undercover cop in his next
Rajkumar Hirani reminisces memories of the historic 1983 World Cup…
UK sanctions former boss of terror group
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE