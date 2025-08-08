Oral sex linked to skin cancer risk through stealth HPV infections, scientists warn

Highlights:

HPV, a common STI, is now potentially linked to a deadly form of skin cancer



A 34-year-old woman developed 43 aggressive skin cancer lesions triggered by HPV



Researchers say this discovery could shift the approach to diagnosing and treating some skin cancers



Protection measures include vaccination, safe sex practices, and regular screening







Human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the most widespread sexually transmitted infections in the UK, is already associated with several serious cancers — cervical, throat, penile, anal, and head and neck cancers among them. Now, researchers in the US have raised concerns that it may also contribute to certain forms of skin cancer, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found signs of beta-HPV triggering squamous cell carcinoma in a young woman who had no major history of sun damage or other typical causes.

Case study reveals viral link to aggressive skin cancer

The patient, a 34-year-old woman, was referred to NIH after developing 43 lesions of squamous cell carcinoma on her face, legs, and hands. Despite undergoing surgery and immunotherapy, the cancer repeatedly returned.

Initial suspicions pointed to sun exposure and immune deficiency, but further investigation revealed that beta-HPV had inserted its genetic material into her skin cells’ DNA, enabling the virus to take over and fuel cancer growth.

Dr Andrea Lisco, a virologist and lead author of the study, said:

"This discovery could completely change how we think about the development, and consequently the treatment, of [skin cancer] in people who have a health condition that compromises immune function."

The woman was eventually diagnosed with a genetic immune disorder that left her T-cells – vital immune system fighters – impaired. After receiving a stem cell transplant to restore immune function, her skin cancer disappeared and other HPV-related symptoms, including growths on her tongue and skin, also resolved.

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. While they are preliminary, the research adds to the growing concern about HPV’s role in cancer development beyond the cervix or throat.

3 ways to reduce the risk of HPV-linked conditions

1. Get the HPV vaccine

The HPV vaccine is the most effective protection available. In the UK, it is routinely offered to all children aged 12 to 13, but those who missed it – particularly individuals at higher risk – can still get vaccinated. It is most beneficial before sexual activity begins, but remains helpful afterward.

2. Practise safer sex

Using condoms or dental dams during vaginal, anal and oral sex can significantly reduce the risk of transmission, although not entirely, as HPV spreads through skin-to-skin contact. Maintaining a mutually monogamous relationship can also help lower exposure risk.

3. Undergo regular screenings

Routine screening, especially for women, is crucial. Pap tests and HPV tests help detect abnormal changes in the cervix early, reducing the chance of progression to cervical cancer. Current guidelines recommend starting screening at age 21 and continuing up to age 65.