Website Logo
  • Friday, August 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643

Business

India’s new tax legislation may end disputes with more than 15 foreign companies

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian uses his phone while walking past a Vodafone store in Mumbai on February 18, 2020. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s disputes with more than 15 foreign companies may end with the new tax legislation unveiled by the country on Thursday (5).

Some of these firms have threatened to seize Indian assets abroad including jets and property.

The legislation would allow for refunds to be made to companies including Vodafone and Cairn Energy of Britain if they end the battle dragging on for the past decade.

International arbitration panels have ruled against India, and a French court last month put a freeze order on 20 Indian government-owned properties in Paris following a move by Cairn.

Cairn, which is seeking $1.2bn awarded by an independent panel last year, has also targeted Air India assets abroad.

More than 15 foreign companies have been in dispute with India for several years over a 2012 tax law that allowed the government to claim retroactive tax from enterprises that acquired assets of Indian companies.

Analysts say the disputes in total are worth more than $6bn and have become a diplomatic issue with some countries.

The government said its new legislation would allow for taxes on the transfer of Indian assets before May 2012 to be “nullified” if certain conditions are met, including the withdrawal of legal claims and a promise that no damages claims would be filed.

The government would not pay interest on any sums owed, officials added.

“This is indeed a very pragmatic step by the government and should help it contain the widespread litigation in cases similar to Vodafone and Cairn. A worthy battle to lose,” said Kumarmanglam Vijay, a partner with leading Indian law firm J Sagar Associates

An international tribunal in The Hague last year ruled that the tax and penalties ordered against mobile phone giant Vodafone breached an investment treaty between India and the Netherlands.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague in December ordered the Indian government to pay Cairn, which has operations in India, more than $1.2bn, plus interest.

The legislation received a cautious reaction.

Cairn said it had “noted” the proposed bill and was “monitoring the situation”. India had said that it did not recognise the tribunal decisions and would fight them.

Indian government revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj has said that it was “unfair criticism to say that we have done this under pressure because of Air India assets being claimed.”

But he acknowledged that India faced a “long battle”. Bajaj estimated, however, that only $1bn dollars would have to be refunded under the proposal. This is less than the award made to Cairn.

Vodafone faced demands for nearly $3bn from India over its $11bn acquisition of Indian mobile assets from Hutchison Whampoa in 2007. It is not known how much they had paid.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
London may bear £7 billion loss on tourism amid Covid curbs
INDIA
Amazon wins legal battle with Indian conglomerate
Business
Robinhood shares surge on Reddit buzz
Business
Oxfam report calls net zero targets ‘unrealistic’
Business
E-commerce firm Flipkart says in compliance with Indian laws
UK
The Body Shop among 191 businesses ‘named and shamed’ for breaking wage laws
HEADLINE STORY
Shares of Vodafone’s India arm in free-fall
Business
Finance firms working to close coal plants in Asia
Business
IMF approves fund increase to support pandemic-hit nations
Business
UK firm fined for exporting rubbish as waste paper to India, Indonesia
INDIA
India’s women labour participation has plummeted due to Covid: report
UK
Sunak warns working from home may harm career
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local…
Sadhguru: Sadhana can help you move from a state of…
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader
Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia
Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle