  • Tuesday, January 03, 2023
India’s Bumrah included in ODI squad to face Sri Lanka

India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches starting on Tuesday. The ODI series begins on Jan. 10.

Jasprit Bumrah of India (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a back injury and has been included in the one-day international (ODI squad to play Sri Lanka in a three-match series this month, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Bumrah has been out of action since September due to a back injury that flared up during the home series against South Africa and he missed the Twenty20 World Cup.

“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India’s updated ODI squad for Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

(Reuters)

