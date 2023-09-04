Website Logo
Indians Yuki and Saketh suffer first-round exits at US Open

The ninth-seeded Polish pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski comfortably beat Bhambri and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner 6-3, 7-5 in just about 83 minutes

File photo of Yuki Bhambri in action during his match against Denmark’s Mikael Torpegaard during Davis Cup 2022 World Group Playoff tie – (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round matches in the men’s doubles event at the US Open with veteran Rohan Bopanna being the only Indian to remain in the fray.

Bhambri and Myneni lost in their individual opening-round matches in the men’s doubles competition at the US Open. Meanwhile, veteran Rohan Bopanna stands as the sole Indian remaining in contention.

The ninth-seeded Polish pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski comfortably beat Bhambri and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner 6-3, 7-5 in just about 83 minutes.

Myneni and his Russian partner Alex Karatsev won the first set in tie-breaker but were blown away in the next two by Serbian Laslo Djere and Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler. The Serb-Swiss pair won 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2.

The match lasted one hour and 44 minutes. Myneni and his Russian partner couldn’t convert the sole break-point opportunity that they got in the entire match, while the winners were able to win three out of the five in the second and third sets respectively.

Also, the Indo-Russian duo was badly let down by nine double faults and more than double the amount of unforced errors (27) compared to the winners (13).

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will play their second round men’s doubles match against unseeded duo of Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Russian Roman Safiullin.

Bopanna and Ebden had defeated Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

(PTI)

