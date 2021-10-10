Website Logo
  • Sunday, October 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

INDIA

Indian truck drivers keen to grab UK’s short-term visas: report

A member of the Armed Forces drives a tanker at the Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead, north of London, on October 5, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

NEW research has revealed that truck drivers from India are among the leading category of workers interested in new temporary work visas introduced by the UK to address the drivers shortage.

According to the report, drivers are applying from India, the UAE, South Africa, Poland and Nigeria.

Indeed UK analysis found that demand for the UK’s short-term visa offer for heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers, effective from this month until February next year, was being driven up by drivers far afield rather than European countries.

However, truck drivers from outside the EU are unlikely to have the required qualifications, which would mean further delays in addressing any immediate crisis.

“Non-EU drivers will be less likely to have the Driver CPC qualification that’s required to drive HGVs in the UK and EU,” said Jack Kennedy, Indeed UK Economist.

“Getting one could eat into the time in which overseas drivers can drive in the UK, and this roadblock could blunt the effectiveness of the visa scheme.”

The HGV driver shortage, which has triggered a fuel crisis forcing even UK Army officers to step in to drive HGVs, sparked a 307 per cent spike in interest in UK-based jobs from overseas drivers.

After Brexit, EU workers are less attracted to the UK market as they can work visa-free in any EU member country.

According reports, European haulage firms hiking wages to lure drivers, hence EU workers are less likely to consider Britain’s temporary visas an attractive offer.

Kennedy added: “Petrol shortages and the prospect of empty supermarket shelves have spurred the government into action, and all eyes have turned to our European neighbours to see if the offer of 5,000 temporary visas will tempt EU drivers to return to the UK for work.

“However, we might be looking in the wrong direction, as the fact that so many other European countries are wrestling with their own driver shortages means EU-based drivers may opt to stay close to home rather than move to post-Brexit Britain.”

Last week, British Army personnel began delivering fuel to petrol station forecourts to help relieve supply shortages across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently said that the issue of worker shortage is not at the level of a crisis or related to the impact of Brexit.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Police arrest Indian minister’s son accused of killing farmers
INDIA
Angry Sikhs march in Indian Kashmir after teachers shot
INDIA
Court sends Aryan Khan, seven others to 14-day judicial custody
INDIA
Covid worsens India’s educational divide: UNESCO report
News
Gunmen kill three civilians in Indian Kashmir
INDIA
Indian farmers step up protests after eight killed in clashes
News
US deputy state secretary Wendy Sherman reaches India
INDIA
Covid-19: India’s Supreme Court orders to pay £494 compensation for every death
News
India may have law to change ‘irritating’ car horns into instrumental music
News
LPS Foundation in US distributes scholarships worth $100,000
News
BJP wins majority in Gujarat civic polls
INDIA
Church claims attack by Hindu mob in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Indian truck drivers keen to grab UK’s short-term visas: report
AQ Khan: Nuclear hero in Pakistan, villain to the West
Six-year-old Aleesha Gadhia wins British prime minister’s award
‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies
Police arrest Indian minister’s son accused of killing farmers
India asks Tesla to make cars in India, assures full…