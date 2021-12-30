Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

HEADLINE STORY

Indian tax authorities seize $30m in cash ahead of state elections

(PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Indian tax officials have seized more than $30 million in cash and gold in raids on suspected tax evaders this week including a record haul of 1.94 billion rupees ($26 million) and 23 kg of gold ahead of assembly elections in five states.

The raids triggered a flurry of accusations from rival political parties over protection for tax evaders as they prepare to compete in the elections, including in the bellwether state of Uttar Pradesh.

The seizures also shone a spotlight on the hot political issue of undeclared “black money” in a country where millions of people scratch a living on a dollar or two a day.

“This is the biggest ever seizure of cash,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Tax officials seized the 1.94 billion rupees and 23 kg wrapped in sacks in an underground storage facility on the premises of a manufacturer in the city of Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, who media has reported is linked to a political party.

Also seized was 600 kg of precious sandalwood oil, officials said.

Elections in the world’s largest democracy are often accompanied by floods of cash from businesses to political parties in the hope of winning influence and favours, analysts say. Parties, in turn, dole out cash to voters and their workers.

Prime minister Narendra Modi tried to crack down on the shadow economy in 2016 by banning high-denomination banknotes but central bank data later showed almost all of the abolished currency made it back into the banking system.

A former finance minister from the main opposition Congress party said the amount of cash seized in the raids was proof Modi’s bid to shut down the underground cash economy had been in vain.

“The case exposed the utter failure of demonetisation,” P. Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The state elections are due by March.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
News
As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals
News
England builds temporary hospitals to tackle potential overspill of inpatients
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul revels in India’s ‘greatest year’ in 2021
HEADLINE STORY
India wrap up impressive first Test victory over South Africa
INDIA
India imposes stricter rules to prevent Covid-19 spread
News
Over 10,000 people hospitalised with Covid in England
INDIA
Omicron cases surge in Delhi and Maharashtra
HEADLINE STORY
India strike early as South Africa start big chase
News
UK’s daily Covid infections hit record high of 129,471
INDIA
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram…
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle…
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the…
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE