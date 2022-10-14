Indian student stabbed 11 times in Australia in alleged racial attack, 1 arrested

Garg’s family called the attack against his son an act of ‘racism’ claiming that their son was stabbed 11 times.

By: Melvin Samuel

The Indian mission in Australia is providing consular assistance to a 28-year-old student from the north-western city of Agra who was stabbed multiple times in Sydney and is under “serious but stable” condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

“The Indian Consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual,” the Australian High Commission in New Delhi said adding that it is assisting with the facilitation of visa for a family member of the injured student identified as Shubham Garg.

Garg’s family called the attack against his son an act of ‘racism’ claiming that their son was stabbed 11 times.

The 28-year-old student, pursuing his doctorate in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW, was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Sydney’s Artamon by 27-year-old Daniel Norwood, who according to local media reports has been arrested and is in the custody of the Australian Police.

Daniel Norwood was arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder, reported local media outlet The Australia Today.

Quoting local media reports the outlet said that the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on October 6, when Garg was walking along the Pacific Highway on his way back to his place of residence.

Garg suffered multiple stabbing injuries on his face, chest and abdomen. A nearby resident took Garg to Royal North Shore Hospital where he underwent surgery. Garg remains in a “serious but stable condition,” as per the media report.

Tagging PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Kavya Garg who claimed to be the sister of the 28-year-old student Shubham Garg sought an emergency visa for family members to fly to Sydney to look after Shubham.

Recent cases of racial attack

With recent incidents of racist attacks against Indians living abroad coming to light, a video of four Indian-American women being racially abused by a Mexican-American woman in Texas, US, sparked controversy last month.

The incident took place in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas. The woman, who has now been arrested, is seen in the video identifying herself as a Mexican-American and assaulting a group of Indian-Americans.

“I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life,” Esmeralda Upton is seen saying in the video. “You Indians are everywhere,” she adds while hurling abuses at the four Indian-American women.

In another such shocking incident, an Indian man was racially abused and filmed in Poland’s Warsaw.

The clip showed the self-identified American man calling the other individual a “parasite” and accusing him of “genociding our race”.