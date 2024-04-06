Indian student dies in US, police probe underway

The deceased has been identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde based in Cleveland, Ohio. The consulate is making arrangements to transport his mortal remains to India

Representational image (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

An Indian student has died in the US and the police investigations are underway, the Indian consulate in New York said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde based in Cleveland, Ohio.

The consulate said it is in touch with Gadde’s family in India. “All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the consulate said in a post on X.

This is the latest in a string of tragedies that have affected the Indians in the country, raising concern among the community.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US.

Last month, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

Another Indian student, Mohammed Abdul Arafat, went missing from the Cleveland area, with his family subsequently receiving a ransom demand for his safe return.

Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington, making it the seventh death of an Indian or Indian-American in recent months in the US.

The Biden administration said in February they are working hard to prevent attacks against Indian and Indian-American students. (Agencies)