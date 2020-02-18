Indian serial killer ‘Cyanide Mohan’ gets life for 19th murder

INDIAN serial killer ‘Cyanide Mohan’ has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Mangalore in South India for the murder of a 23-year old woman 14 years ago.

It was the 19th of the 20 murder cases slapped against him.

Mohan, a former school teacher, got the nickname as he killed victims by giving them cyanide pills, claiming they were contraceptives. Later, he will rob them of their jewellery.

He was accused of luring women who were unable to pay a dowry or were unable to find suitable husbands.

The sixth additional district and sessions court judge Sayeedunnisa sentenced Mohan to life and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The sentence shall commence after he serves the sentence of imprisonment in the other cases, the judge said.

After befriending and offering to marry the victim, Mohan took her to Mysuru and stayed in a lodge near the bus stand, the charge sheet said.

The next morning, Mohan asked the woman to remove her ornaments. The two went to the KSRTC bus stand where he asked her to consume a pill convincing her that it was a contraceptive. However, it was laced with cyanide.

The woman, who consumed the pill in the washroom, collapsed and declared brought dead at a hospital. Mohan went back to the lodge and left the place along with her ornaments, it said.

He was later arrested from Bantwal in 2009, after which he admitted to killing 20 women.

The serial killer had been awarded death sentence in five cases and life imprisonment in three cases. Two of the death penalties were later commuted to life imprisonment.

Apart from murder, he was also alleged to have been involved in bank loan frauds and forgeries.

He was a primary school physical education teacher from 1980 to 2003.