Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 13, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417

News

Indian-origin financial consultant sues Baroness Mone

Conservative peer Michelle Mone (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A FINANCIAL consultant of Indian origin has demanded “unlimited damages” from Conservative peer Michelle Mone following a “racist remark” she allegedly made more than two years ago.

Richard Lynton-Jones sued her with a 10-page writ, claiming her remarks caused “enormous distress, embarrassment and injury to his feelings.”

His lawyers sought at least £200,000 in “aggravated damages” from the Scottish lingerie tycoon.

The legal battle unfolded as the London Metropolitan Police launched an investigation last week after a complaint from the Monaco-based financial consultant that she called him “a waste of a man’s white skin”.

Baroness Mone made the alleged racist remarks after a young crew member was killed in an accident involving a yacht and boat in Cannes in May 2019.

She accused him and his partner of partying “without remorse” after the incident.

“You & your mental loony of a girlfriend have been parting like mad! … Your a low life, a waste of a mans white skin so don’t give us your lies. Your a total disgrace (sic),” she said in her alleged WhatsApp messages sent to Lynton-Jones.

“Now you deal with the police enquiries including your nut case bird”.

Lynton-Jones replied to her outburst, reminding her comments were racist. He denied he was remorseless about the death and accused her of telling lies to defend herself after she claimed she was unaware of his heritage.

Lynton-Jones, son of an Indian-origin mother and a white father, complained to the Met Police and the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards and the Committee on Standards in Public Life, before moving the High Court in London.

His lawyers said that an Instagram post – which was seen by ‘many millions’ – had “caused serious harm to the claimant’s personal and professional reputation”, according to a Mail Online report.

“The defendant’s publication of the article has caused the claimant enormous distress, embarrassment and injury to feelings,” the writ said.

Baroness Mone, 50, had earlier questioned in an Instagram post as to how calling out a man on his actions “after a manslaughter and his entitled white privilege” constitute racism.

She said she will “vigorously” contest the writ, which she claimed, “lacked merit”.

Her representatives denied the peer is a racist and pointed out that she and her husband built more than 15 schools in Africa in the past three years.

Lynton-Jones, from Ferndown in Dorset had worked for Barclays Wealth in Jersey and Monaco before joining investment bank UBS.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
US Congress panel clears Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as next India envoy
UK
Distinguished Alumni Award for Dr Nik Kotecha OBE
UK
Gang rapes seven girls after luring them with booze and drugs
UK
Health benefits of weight loss, south Asians focus group
News
Funding boost to vaccinate vulnerable communities
News
EXCLUSIVE: Lord Bilimoria urges UK government to “lower taxes to help families”
INDIA
India’s big cities could see Covid cases peak next week
News
Sri Lanka prison chief gets death penatly for massacre
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court orders golf course shut in rare ruling against military
News
Johnson confirms attending lockdown party but will not quit
News
Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal
UK
UK puts new ‘smart motorways’ on hold
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
US Congress panel clears Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as…
“When I started working on Haseen Dillruba, I was a…
5 reasons why Voot Select’s latest streaming show ‘Ranjish Hi…
Voot announces content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu
INDER PAUL SANDHU MAKES A BIG MOVE
Secrets of sticking to new year health goals
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE