  • Friday, July 07, 2023
Indian military contingent heads to Paris for Bastille Day Parade

Three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force will join the flypast over the Champs Elysees, alongside French jets

Indian army soldiers from the Punjab regiment take part in India’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi – Representative Image: (Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A tri-services contingent consisting of 269 members from the Indian armed forces left for Paris on Thursday (06) to participate in the upcoming Bastille Day parade, which will be graced by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour.

Adding to the spectacle, three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force will join the flypast over the Champs Elysees, alongside French jets, as part of the celebration.

“The parade will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts. The contingent has left for France today,” the Army said.

The association of the Indian and the French armies’ dates back to the first world war.

“Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return, while another 67,000 were wounded,” the Army said in a statement.

The Indian troops valiantly fought on French soil also. “Their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice not only thwarted the enemy but also significantly contributed towards winning the war,” it said.

“Later, World War 2 witnessed a whopping 2.5 million Indian soldiers making significant contributions in various theatres of the war from Asia to Africa and Europe,” it added.

The tri-services contingent comprised 77 marching personnel from the Army and 38 members from its the band. The team is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap.

The Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.

The Army contingent is represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest regiments of the force.

The troops of the regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as post-Independence operations.

The Rajputana Rifles Regiment band is accompanying the contingent.

(PTI)

