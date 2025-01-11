Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Indian economy expected to weaken slightly in 2025, says IMF MD

india-gdp-iStock

India's GDP growth was 9.7 per cent in 2021-22, 7 per cent in 2022-23, and 8.2 per cent in 2023-24. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 11, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

The Indian economy is likely to face slight weakening in 2025, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Speaking at her annual media roundtable on Friday, Georgieva noted that global growth is expected to remain steady but with regional variations.

“The US is doing quite a bit better than we expected before, the EU is somewhat stalling, (and) India a little weaker," she said.

Georgieva did not elaborate further on the Indian economy but indicated that the upcoming World Economic Outlook update would provide more details.

Georgieva highlighted uncertainty in global economic policies, particularly regarding the United States. She pointed out that interest in the policy direction of the incoming US administration, led by Donald Trump, is high. Trump's plans include imposing additional tariffs on countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, which he has emphasised as a significant policy tool.

“There is keen interest globally in the policy directions of the incoming administration, in particular on tariffs, taxes, deregulation and government efficiency,” Georgieva said.

On inflation, Georgieva said global disinflation is expected to continue. She stated, "The higher interest rates that were necessary to fight inflation did not push the world economy into recession. They have delivered the desired results. Headline inflation is converging back to target sooner in advanced economies than in emerging markets."

Other regions, including Brazil, face rising inflation, while China, the world’s second-largest economy, is dealing with deflationary pressures and challenges in domestic demand. Low-income countries remain vulnerable to external shocks despite their ongoing efforts, Georgieva said.

Uncertainty around trade policy, particularly in countries integrated into global supply chains, is adding to global economic challenges. Georgieva also noted the impact of higher long-term interest rates despite a decrease in short-term rates.

(With inputs from PTI)

global growthindian economyinternational monetary fundkristalina georgievaworld economic outlookimf

Related News

Manisha-Koirala-Ovacome
Health

Manisha Koirala joins UK cancer charity Ovacome as ambassador

uk-snow-getty
Featured

UK records coldest January night in 15 years at -17.3 degrees Celsius

More For You

Essar-Oil-UK-Getty

Essar Oil UK is advancing decarbonization at its Stanlow Refinery with two key projects supported by Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) grants. (Photo: Getty Images)

Essar, 24 other firms get £51.9m to cut industrial carbon emissions

THE GOVERNMENT has allocated £51.9 million to support 25 businesses in reducing carbon emissions as part of the Plan for Change aimed at driving economic growth and rebuilding Britain.

The funding covers projects across various industries, including food manufacturing, cement production, and glass processing.
Companies receiving funding include Essar Oil UK, Nestlé's coffee processing site in Staffordshire, Heinz's baked bean factory in Wigan, and Hanson Cement in North Wales.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla-Getty

Tesla has faced challenges in 2024, reporting its first annual decline in deliveries as incentives failed to increase demand for its ageing vehicle lineup. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tesla received nearly £200m in UK government grants since 2016: Report

ELON MUSK’s electric vehicle company Tesla has received £191 million in grants from the UK government since 2016, according to an analysis by Tussell.

The majority of the funding, £188m, was provided by the Department for Transport (DfT) through the plug-in car grant scheme, which aimed to promote the adoption of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
CES-2025

CES 2025, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will be held from 7 to 10 January.

Indian tech innovations to shine at CES 2025, says top executive

THE INDIAN technology sector continues to capture attention, with several startups and entrepreneurs showcasing their innovations at CES 2025, the world's largest tech event.

John Kelley, vice president and show director of CES, described the Indian tech story as “fascinating” and highlighted its growing global significance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anil Agarwal acquires London's historic Riverside Studios

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal acquires London's historic Riverside Studios

THE founder and chairman of Vedanta group Anil Agarwal is the new owner of the iconic Riverside Studio in London, a statement said on Wednesday (8).

The 100-year-old studio, which is a renowned global centre for arts and located on the north bank of the river Thames in the centre of London, will now operate under the name ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust’, it informed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reeves and Chandra lead UK delegation at Davos

Varun Chandra

Reeves and Chandra lead UK delegation at Davos

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves will lead a group of ministers at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this month, as the government works to attract global investors and reassure British businesses.

Reeves, who has attended the event for the past two years in her role as shadow chancellor, will meet with key international investors, including sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms from the US, reported the Times. The government is looking to secure financial backing for its plans related to infrastructure and green energy.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications