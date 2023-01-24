Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Indian documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers make it to Oscar nominations

Apart from these two films, the other nomination from India at the Oscars is in the ‘Original Song’ category. ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made it to the official race this year.

All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers Posters

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian documentary All That Breathes and the short documentary film The Elephant Whisperers are now in the race for the Oscars!

All That Breathes is now in the race to bag the Oscars this year in the ‘Documentary Feature Film’ category.

The film, directed by filmmaker Shaunak Sen, revolves around the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of their derelict basement in Delhi’s Wazirabad, to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites.

The documentary has been nominated against ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’, ‘Fire Of Love,’ ‘A House made of Splinters,’ and ‘Navalny’.

This is not the first time that the film has brought laurels to the country. Last year, ‘All That Breathes’ won the 2022 L’Oeil d’Or, the festival’s top prize for documentaries at Cannes 2022.

The 90-minute long film was chosen the winner by the jury, comprising Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, Ukrainian writer-director Iryna Tsilyk, French actor Pierre Deladonchamps, journalist Alex Vicente, and Moroccan writer-filmmaker Hicham Falah.

Not just this, another Indian film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ also made it to the Oscars nomination list this year. The film has been nominated in the ‘Documentary Short Film Category’.

The short documentary film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The 41-minute -long film has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. The film’s plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The film has been nominated against ‘Haul Out,’ ‘How Do You Measure A Year?’ ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect,’ and ‘Stranger At The Gate’.

Apart from these two films, the other nomination from India at the Oscars is in the ‘Original Song’ category. ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made it to the official race this year.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Oscars 2023 nominations: ‘This song will forever hold a special place in my heart,’ Jr…
NEWS
Jameela Jamil on anti-abortion sentiments: ‘Women have always been and still are dehumanised by the…
NEWS
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ makes it to Oscars nominations in Best Original Song category
Entertainment
Guj: VHP withdraws protest against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan after removal of ‘objectionable’ content
NEWS
Pakistan’s Oscar-contender Joyland set for a theatrical release in India
NEWS
After the staggering success of Jhimma 1, Colour Yellow Production and Chalchitra Mandalee announces Jhimma…
Entertainment
After 4 years of injury, Vikrant Massey to finally undergo shoulder surgery post…
Entertainment
Fans demand early release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song of magical duo…
Entertainment
British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Entertainment
Learnt how to keep honesty and reality intact as a director from art…
Entertainment
Gandhi Godse…: Director Rajkumar Santoshi writes to Mumbai Police, seeks protection
NEWS
EastEnders star Shiv Jalota mourns the passing away of close family member: ‘RIP…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW