  Thursday, February 24, 2022
Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker visits BAPS in Abu Dhabi

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla being welcomed by Brahmavihari Swami at BAPS, Abu Dhabi.

By: Sattwik Biswal

AN INDIAN delegation of 17 people led by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (23).

The delegation was accompanied by UAE Federal National Council Member Ayesha Mohammed Al Mulla.

“The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is an ideal example of global harmony. It is more than a temple, it is truly an oasis of spirituality, beauty and universality.

“For hundreds of years the magnanimity and the integrity of the rulers of UAE and the leaders of India shall be celebrated by generations to come. I congratulate Pramukh Swami, BAPS saints, volunteers and workers involved in this selfless saga of harmony. It is a matter of great pride for India and Indians all over the world,” Birla said.

The delegation was greeted by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami and was given an overview of the construction work. Also, as part of the visit, they observed the “Rivers of Harmony exhibit” that was organised at the site.

The Indian delegation being given a tour of the BAPS site in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibit presents the harmonious purpose, history, and construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir as well as the critical community work carried out, including the covid relief provided.

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was part of the delegation, said: “Amongst all the temples across the globe this temple is iconic and historic and marks its position in a different league.

“During our meeting with HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, he expressed his joy and happiness for the harmony that the upcoming BAPS Hindu Mandir and all the Indian businessman and workers are contributing to this great nation.”

“The purpose of this traditional temple is unification of minds and hearts. It has brought not just India and the UAE closer together but brought countries, cultures, communities, and religions closer together. We thank the leaders of both the UAE and India for their support and encouragement in creating this spiritual oasis for global harmony,” Brahmavihari Swami said.

The delegation was able to participate in prayers and were invited to place a brick within the construction site to mark their visit.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

