Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

HEADLINE STORY

Cobra killer gets life for murdering wife

Police take Sooraj Kumar (2L) into custody after been sentenced to life in jail for murdering his wife with a viper snake, at Kollam in the Indian state of Kerala on October 13, 2021. (Photo by – / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

An Indian man who used a cobra and a viper to murder his wife was sentenced to life in jail on Wednesday (13) in what prosecutors called the “rarest of rare” cases.

Sooraj Kumar set loose a highly venomous Russell’s viper snake on his wife Uthra that left her in hospital for almost two months, prosecutors said.

While she recovered at her parents’ house, the 28-year-old husband obtained a cobra from a snake handler and threw it at his sleeping wife.

Its poisonous bite killed the 25-year-old woman.

Sooraj pleaded not guilty but police said his phone records showed he was in touch with snake handlers and had watched snake videos on the internet before the killing in March last year in Kollam in the southern state of Kerala.

Sooraj stayed in the room with Uthra after the cobra bit her and went about his morning routine the next day when alerted by the woman’s mother, said prosecutors.

“The mode of execution and the diabolic plan of the accused to murder Uthra, his wife who was bedridden, makes it (the case) fall into the category of rarest of rare,” said the public prosecutor, who had sought the death penalty.

Snake handler Vava Suresh said it was possible that Sooraj had “inflicted pain on the reptile to provoke it to bite”, the Hindustan Times newspaper quoted him as saying.

Uthra was from an affluent family but her husband, a bank worker, was not well off.

The dead woman’s parents became suspicious after Sooraj tried to take control of her property after the death.

Their marriage involved a big dowry including a new car and 500,000 rupees (around $20,000).

According to media reports, Sooraj’s family was charged with conspiracy after some of Uthra’s gold was found buried near Sooraj’s home days after the murder.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Big Interview
Vicky Kaushal on the impact of stepping into the shoes of freedom fighter Udham Singh
HEADLINE STORY
Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Koran ‘desecration’
News
India lifts additional checks and restrictions imposed on UK travellers
News
Norway suspect is Muslim convert known to police
INDIA
Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fade
News
Hate crimes in England and Wales increase during the pandemic: report
News
Racism in British music industry ‘is upfront and personal’
News
Narcotics Control Bureau’s probe reveals Aryan Khan’s role in conspiracy, illegal procurement &…
HEADLINE STORY
‘South Asians least likely to check for breast cancer signs’
HEADLINE STORY
Concern as food banks see ‘more users than ever’
News
Tory MP confuses two ethnic minority ministers at event
News
Teenagers should take Covid jab, Javid and Zawahi urge parents in letter
Eastern Eye

Videos

Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Vicky Kaushal on the impact of stepping into the shoes…
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, cites Taliban interference
England eye T20 World Cup glory without talisman Stokes
UK young adults face ‘cost of living crisis’, says study
Kolkata beat Delhi in thrilling finish to reach third IPL…
Reliance was interested in merger with Zee but dropped proposal