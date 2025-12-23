Skip to content
Indian carriers await nearly 400 Boeing 737s as production ramps up

US manufacturer targets 47 aircraft monthly by summer 2026 as Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet await deliveries

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 23, 2025
Highlights

  • Boeing targeting 47 aircraft monthly production by late spring or early summer 2026.
  • Indian airlines operate over 150 Boeing 737s with approximately 400 more on order.
  • Boeing 737 family remains world's most used aircraft with 6,000-plane backlog through 2030s.

Boeing has announced plans to increase production of its narrow-body B737 aircraft to 47 units per month by late spring or early summer 2026, as the embattled manufacturer works to stabilise operations and meet growing demand from airlines worldwide.

The news will be welcomed by Indian carriers, which operate more than 150 Boeing 737 variants and have approximately 400 such aircraft on order. Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet all rely heavily on the 737 family, while IndiGo operates leased B737 aircraft

Katie Ringgold, vice president and general manager of the 737 Programme and Renton Site Leader for Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes, revealed the production target during a briefing at the company's Renton facility last week.

She described 2025 as "a year of stability" with 2026 set to be "a year of growth."

Strong airline demand

The planned increase comes after Boeing raised monthly production from 38 to 42 aircraft in September.

Deliveries of Boeing 737 planes have faced delays due to various production and quality control issues that have plagued the manufacturer in recent years.

Ringgold acknowledged that while the Renton factory could theoretically produce up to 63 aircraft monthly without pause days, Boeing has no plans to push production to that level.

"Our supply chain is rebuilding, and our workforce is rebuilding. This facility will only go to 47 per month," she explained.

She added that increased rigour in the production system has been implemented, with "the health of the line improving."
Boeing's order book remains robust, with 737 orders sold out through the 2030s and a current backlog of approximately 6,000 aircraft. The company is also diversifying its supply chain, with India playing a significant role.

"A large piece of the supply chain comes from India. Having a strong supply chain is inherently one of importance in driving stability to our factories. On the supply chain, we are well positioned because of some decisions made in the last few years," Ringgold said.

According to the International Air Transport Association, the Boeing 737 family remains the world's most utilised aircraft. In 2024, the 737 family operated 10 million flights and generated 2.4 trillion Available Seat Kilometres, surpassing both the Airbus A320 and A321.

