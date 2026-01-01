Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian American Zohran Mamdani takes office as New York mayor

First Muslim mayor vows to tackle cost-of-living while bracing for tensions with the Republican president

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor by New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, alongside his wife Rama Duwaji, right, in the former City Hall subway station on January 1, 2026 in New York City.

(Photo by Amir Hamja-Pool/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 01, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

ZOHRAN MAMDANI, the young upstart of the US left, was sworn in on Thursday (1) to take over as New York mayor for a term sure to see him cross swords with president Donald Trump.

After the clocks struck midnight, bringing in 2026, Mamdani took his oath of office at an abandoned subway stop to begin managing the United States' largest city. He is New York's first Muslim mayor.

His office said the understated venue beneath City Hall reflected his commitment to working people, after the 34-year-old Democrat campaigned on promises to address the soaring cost-of-living.

"This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime," Mamdani told reporters after taking his oath.

But it remains to be seen if Mamdani -- virtually unknown a year ago -- can deliver on his ambitious agenda, which envisions rent freezes, universal childcare and free public buses.

Once an election is over, "symbolism only goes so far with voters. Results begin to matter a whole lot more," New York University lecturer John Kane said.

How Trump behaves could be a decisive factor.

The Republican, himself a New Yorker, has repeatedly criticized Mamdani, but the pair held surprisingly cordial talks at the White House in November.

Lincoln Mitchell, a political analyst and professor at Columbia University, said the meeting "couldn't have gone better from Mamdani's perspective."

But he warned their relationship could quickly sour.

One flashpoint might be immigration raids as Trump wages an expanding crackdown on migrants across the US.

Mamdani has vowed to protect immigrant communities.

Before the November vote, the president also threatened to slash federal funding for New York if it picked Mamdani, whom he called a "communist lunatic."

The mayor-elect has said he believes Trump is a fascist.

Mamdani's private swearing-in to start his four-year term was performed by New York attorney general Letitia James, who successfully prosecuted Trump for fraud.

A larger, ceremonial inauguration is scheduled later Thursday with speeches from left-wing allies Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Around 4,000 ticketed guests are expected to attend the event outside City Hall.

Mamdani's team has also organized a block party that it says will enable tens of thousands of people to watch the ceremony at streetside viewing areas along Broadway.

In a first for the city, Mamdani is using several Korans to be sworn in as mayor -- two from his family and one that belonged to Puerto Rico-born Black writer Arturo Schomburg, The New York Times reported.

The new job comes with a change of address as he swaps his rent-controlled apartment in the borough of Queens for the luxurious mayor's residence in Manhattan.

Some had wondered if he would move to the official mansion given his campaigning on affordability issues. Mamdani said he is doing so mainly for security reasons.

Born in Uganda to a family of Indian origin, Mamdani moved to New York at age seven and enjoyed an elite upbringing with only a relatively brief stint in politics, becoming a member of the New York state assembly before being elected mayor.

Compensating for his inexperience, he is surrounding himself with seasoned aides recruited from past mayoral administrations and former US president Joe Biden's government.

Mamdani has also opened dialogue with business leaders, some of whom predicted a massive exodus of wealthy New Yorkers if he won. Real estate leaders have debunked those claims.

As a defender of Palestinian rights, he will have to reassure the Jewish community of his inclusive leadership.

Recently, one of his hires resigned after it was revealed she had posted antisemitic tweets years ago.

(AFP)

donald trumpnew york mayorzohran mamdani

Related News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

Greater Manchester police
News

Oldham abuse suspect later tried to kill wife: report

shamima-begum-citizenship-supreme-court
News

Government to defend Shamima Begum citizenship removal

Channel crossings
News

2025 marks second-highest year for Channel crossings, data shows

More For You

Platforms boost gig pay, deliver record orders despite strike

Platforms offered enhanced incentives as part of their standard festive period practice

Getty Images

Platforms boost gig pay, deliver record orders despite strike

Highlights

  • Zomato and Blinkit delivered over 75 lakh orders with 4.5 lakh delivery partners on New Year's Eve.
  • Platforms offered Rs 120-150 per order during peak hours, with Swiggy promising up to Rs 10,000 across two days.
  • Over 1.7 lakh workers threatened strike while unions claim 1 lakh participated, but operations remained largely unaffected.

Food delivery platforms Zomato, Swiggy and Magicpin reported record-breaking order volumes on New Year's Eve despite a nationwide strike call by gig workers' unions demanding better payouts and improved working conditions.

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal announced that Zomato and Blinkit delivered more than 75 lakh orders to over 63 lakh customers, describing it as an "all-time high". The platforms remained "unaffected by calls for strikes", with over 4.5 lakh delivery partners completing deliveries.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us