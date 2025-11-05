Zohran Mamdani elected New York mayor, Democrats sweep major races

Highlights:

Zohran Mamdani elected New York’s first Muslim mayor

Democrats win key governor races in Virginia and New Jersey

Trump denies responsibility for Republican losses

Voters in California approve redistricting proposition

NEW YORKERS elected Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor on Tuesday as Democrats also won two key state governor races, with US voters delivering an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Democrats swept the top contests across several ballots nationwide, boosting the party after Trump’s return to the White House and raising concern among Republicans.

Mamdani won despite attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from business leaders, conservative media and Trump.

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said in a victory speech to supporters.

"In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light."

Democratic victories in the governor races in Virginia and New Jersey pointed to a shift as the country heads towards next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress will be contested.

Voters in California also approved a proposition to redraw electoral districts to counter gerrymandering efforts ordered by Trump in other states.

Zohran Mamdani celebrates alongside his wife Rama Duwaji (2nd L), his parents Mahmood Mamdani (L) and Mira Nair at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

Trump rejected any responsibility for Tuesday’s results. On Truth Social, he cited unnamed “pollsters” who suggested Republican losses were due to the government shutdown and the absence of his name on ballots.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X that “Democrats are smoking Donald Trump and Republican extremists throughout the country,” adding that “the Democratic Party is back.”

Mamdani, a state lawmaker from Queens, campaigned on tackling the cost of living, free bus travel, childcare and city-run grocery stores.

He focused on living costs for New Yorkers, building support through his personal style, social media and a large canvassing effort.

“The next and last stop is City Hall,” Mamdani said in a video posted to X after his win.

The self-described socialist was little known before defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination, and he beat him again on Tuesday.

Supporters gathered at a Brooklyn concert venue to watch the results.

Trump intervened late in the race, calling Mamdani — who will become New York’s first Muslim mayor in January — a “Jew hater.”

Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, finished third after Cuomo urged him to exit the race to boost his own chances.

Business figures including Bill Ackman criticised Mamdani and funded his opponents, while conservative media such as The New York Post ran negative coverage.

Turnout was high, with 1.45 million ballots cast by 3 pm (2000 GMT), exceeding the total number of voters in the 2021 election.

Uphill struggle

Mamdani’s rise underlined the debate within the Democratic Party over a centrist or leftist path, with some national leaders giving limited support ahead of voting.

Syracuse University political science professor Grant Reeher said before the result that a Mayor Mamdani would face an uphill battle “at the centre of all of these nasty political controversies.”

“Everybody’s got their knives out, and it’s a very difficult city to govern,” he told AFP.

There was a subdued mood at Cuomo’s event, with some predicting Trump would quickly deploy the National Guard to New York City.

Others blamed Sliwa for a split in the centre-right vote.

In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeated a Trump-backed businessman, and in Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger won back the governor’s office from Republicans.

Both parties brought in high-profile campaigners, including former president Barack Obama, who supported Spanberger and Sherrill.

“We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter,” Obama said after the results.

(With inputs from agencies)