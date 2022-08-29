Website Logo
  • Monday, August 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Indian-American family spends big to install Amitabh Bachchan’s life-size statue outside their New Jersey home: ‘He’s nothing less than a god’

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Amitabh Bachchan fan installed a huge statue of him outside his house

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has his fans spread all across the globe, who never get tired of admiring their icon. His fans can go to any length to show their love and admiration for him. The fans that the internet is talking about today are Internet Security Engineer Gopi Sheth and his wife Rinku who have installed a life-sized statue of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at their home in New Jersey. They also shared the photos on their Twitter handle.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Gopi Sheth wrote, “On Saturday, August 27th we placed @SrBachchan statue in the front of our new home in Edison NJ USA. Lots of Mr Bachchan’s fan’s participated in Mr Bachchan’s statue inauguration ceremony.”

Talking to an Indian publication, Seth said, “He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life but also his real life and how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …everything you know. He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside of my house.”

The life-size statue which shows Bachchan seated in his Kaun Banega Crorepati pose was specially designed and made in Rajasthan and then shipped to the United States. The entire project, Gopi said, cost him more than USD75,000 (about ₹60 lakhs). The engineer revealed that the actor was aware of the statue and had told him that he did not deserve such kind of treatment.

Seth, who is a native of Dahod in Gujarat, shifted to the US in 1990. He has been running a fan website of the superstar – www.BigBEFamily.com for several years now.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh Khan might not go all out to promote Pathaan,’ a source reveals
Entertainment
‘It’s been an absolute honour to make an Indian adaptation,’ says The Archies director Zoya…
Entertainment
India-Pakistan soldiers groove to Sidhu Moose Wala’s song along LoC: ‘Divided by border united by…
Entertainment
AVS Studios announces VRUSHABHA, a multilingual high-energy drama starring megastar Mohanlal
Entertainment
‘They’re telling stories, we’re selling stars’: Anupam Kher on South vs Bollywood films debate
Entertainment
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to feature on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes
Entertainment
John Abraham ready for ‘mission of a lifetime’ in ‘Pathaan’ first look
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu land in legal…
Entertainment
Makers drop first teaser for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt faces the internet’s ire for her “if you don’t like me,…
Entertainment
Did Mike Tyson punch Vijay Deverakonda during a practice session for Liger? Deets…
Entertainment
Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi’s action avatar in ‘Godfather’ takes internet by storm
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Shah Rukh Khan might not go all out to promote…
Indian-American family spends big to install Amitabh Bachchan’s life-size statue…
Cost-of-living crisis: Nearly one in four Britons will not turn…
Health warning! Hand dryers in public toilets spew dangerous bacteria
‘It’s been an absolute honour to make an Indian adaptation,’…
Danny DeVito says his penguin was better than Colin Farrell