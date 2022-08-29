Indian-American family spends big to install Amitabh Bachchan’s life-size statue outside their New Jersey home: ‘He’s nothing less than a god’

Amitabh Bachchan fan installed a huge statue of him outside his house

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has his fans spread all across the globe, who never get tired of admiring their icon. His fans can go to any length to show their love and admiration for him. The fans that the internet is talking about today are Internet Security Engineer Gopi Sheth and his wife Rinku who have installed a life-sized statue of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at their home in New Jersey. They also shared the photos on their Twitter handle.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Gopi Sheth wrote, “On Saturday, August 27th we placed @SrBachchan statue in the front of our new home in Edison NJ USA. Lots of Mr Bachchan’s fan’s participated in Mr Bachchan’s statue inauguration ceremony.”

Talking to an Indian publication, Seth said, “He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life but also his real life and how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …everything you know. He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside of my house.”

The life-size statue which shows Bachchan seated in his Kaun Banega Crorepati pose was specially designed and made in Rajasthan and then shipped to the United States. The entire project, Gopi said, cost him more than USD75,000 (about ₹60 lakhs). The engineer revealed that the actor was aware of the statue and had told him that he did not deserve such kind of treatment.

Seth, who is a native of Dahod in Gujarat, shifted to the US in 1990. He has been running a fan website of the superstar – www.BigBEFamily.com for several years now.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.