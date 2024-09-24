Indian American Covid czar fired over lockdown violations

Dr Jay Varma was dismissed on Monday (23)

Dr. Jay Varma. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Indian American former Covid czar has been dismissed from his position at SIGA Technologies after admitting to attending gatherings that were banned during the pandemic.

The New York-based company announced Dr Jay Varma’s termination on Monday (23), saying that it was effective immediately.

Varma, who served as the executive vice president and chief medical officer, was caught in a controversy when he revealed that he had participated in private parties while advocating for strict public health measures.

These admissions came to light following a sting operation conducted by a conservative podcaster, which was reported by NBC News.

In the videos, Varma can be seen discussing his attendance at gatherings, including a party in 2020 that he described as “just being naked with friends,” and a larger indoor dance event in 2021, which had over 200 attendees.

At the time of these events, New York City was under strict lockdown rules aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19, reports said.

While serving as a senior public health adviser under former mayor Bill de Blasio, Varma played a significant role in shaping the city’s pandemic policies, including the vaccination strategy that gained national attention.

Notably, his policies affected high-profile cases, such as that of NBA player Kyrie Irving, who was barred from playing due to his vaccination status.

In response to the revelations, Varma’s spokesperson claimed that the videos had been manipulated and taken out of context, although he did not dispute their authenticity.

The Indian American acknowledged attending the two private gatherings during his time in City Hall, between April 2020 to May 2021. He said, “I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time.”

Varma’s dismissal has raised questions about the integrity of public officials during the pandemic and the adherence to the very rules they promoted, according to reports.