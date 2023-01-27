Website Logo
  • Friday, January 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Indian-American astronaut Chari nominated for US Air Force Brigadier General

The nomination was announced on Thursday (26) and will have to be confirmed by the Senate which approves all senior civilian and military appointments, according to the US Defence Department.

Raja Chari visits the Empire State Building on August 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian-American astronaut Raja J Chari has been nominated by President Joe Biden for the appointment to the grade of Air Force brigadier general.

The nomination was announced on Thursday and will have to be confirmed by the Senate which approves all senior civilian and military appointments, according to the US Defence Department.

Air Force Colonel Chari, 45, was nominated for the appointment to the grade of brigadier general, it said in a statement.

Chari is currently serving as the Crew-3 commander and astronaut, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Johnson Space Center, Texas.

He earned a master’s degree in aeronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Chari served as the commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

Inspired by his father Srinivas Chari, who went to the US at a young age from Hyderabad for an engineering degree, to get a higher education and make a successful career. He met his wife and spent his entire career at John Deere in Waterloo.

In 2020, Chari was selected as the Commander of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by NASA and the European Space Agency.

Chari joins this mission with extensive experience as a test pilot. He has accumulated more than 2,500 hours of flight time in his career.

Brigadier General (BG) is a one-star General Officer rank of the United States Air Force. It is just above Colonel and below Major General.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as PM Sharif’s hopes for IMF funds
News
Women’s economic empowerment is critical issue for the Biden-Harris administration: Neera Tanden, White House Staff…
News
Indian envoy celebrates ‘remarkable’ Indian Constitution on Republic Day
News
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas -document
News
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
News
India police charge 10 with homicide over bridge collapse that killed 135
HEADLINE STORY
Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale
News
UK police charge man with terrorism after arrest at Leeds hospital
News
Young crypto-millionaire’s Aidi R8 defaced with swear words in Leeds
News
Harry Takhar: Body of missing Telford father found in isolated woodland
News
US: 23-year-old Indian-origin woman hit by police vehicle in Seattle dies
Sports
Women’s IPL franchises fetch $572 million for Indian board
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW