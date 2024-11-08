Meet the Indian American woman who now owns Matthew Perry’s home

Anita Verma-Lallian has acquired the property for £6.9 million

Anita Verma-Lallian

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Indian American real estate developer and film producer, has acquired the late actor Matthew Perry‘s Los Angeles home for $8.55 million (£6.9m).

Anita Verma-Lallian, who founded the film production company Camelback Productions, has bought the Pacific Palisades property from the late star.

Before moving into the property, Verma-Lallian and her family performed a traditional Hindu ‘puja’ ceremony to bless the space and honour the memory of the former ‘Friends’ star, who passed away last year at the same residence.

“We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people,” Verma-Lallian, who is known for her efforts to increase South Asian representation in the entertainment industry, was quoted as saying.

“I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing.”

She also runs a successful commercial real estate consulting firm, Arizona Land Consulting, which was established by her parents, Kuldip and Binu Verma.

According to reports, she began her company after leaving her family business, Vermaland, which is a land development and banking company based in Arizona. The business is run by Anita’s parents along with her sister Jennifer.

She had publicly supported for Kamala Harris and co-hosted a fundraiser for her.

The Indian-American businesswoman, who holds an MBA from the University of Southern California, has been recognised for her achievements in the real estate and philanthropic sectors.

She was named a “Dynamic Woman” by Modern Luxury in 2021 and was awarded “Global Real Estate Leader of the Year” by the Global Chamber of Phoenix in 2018 and 2019.

Through her family’s Verma Charitable Foundation, Verma-Lallian aims to support underprivileged students in India by providing scholarships and establishing a cultural centre in Phoenix to promote Indian heritage and teachings in the local community.