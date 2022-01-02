Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 02, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

HEADLINE STORY

India will not allow Covid to dampen development, says Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3R) with chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath (4L) formally launches various government women-centric schemes during an event held at Allahabad on December 21, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi has said that the country needs to accelerate the pace of development in the new year and will not allow the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to dampen the growth process.

He stressed that the country will continue to fight the pandemic with “full caution and vigilance”, and also take care of the national interest.

Modi reeled out the achievements of the country during the pandemic-hit 2021 across sectors, like health, defence, agriculture, start-up ecosystem and infrastructure.

“2021 will be remembered for India’s strong fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as also for reforms undertaken during the year,” Modi said, and lauded the achieving of more than 1.45 billion Covid vaccine doses.

He said in the year gone by, India accelerated the speed of reforms in various sectors, and also created modern infrastructure.

“We have to further accelerate the pace of development. Corona poses challenges, but it cannot stall the growth process,” Modi added.

India reported more than 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (2), with infections sharply rising for a fifth consecutive day.

Modi said that as India enters the new year, the country needs to embark upon a new journey taking inspiration from the achievements of the past years.

He recalled the nation’s effort in fighting the pandemic, vaccination and making arrangements for the vulnerable sections during the difficult period.

He said the government is working relentlessly to strengthen the country’s medical infrastructure and listed efforts like new oxygen plants, new medical colleges, wellness centres, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission in the direction of revamping the medical infrastructure.

Modi said the country is moving with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’.

“This year we will complete 75 years of our independence. This is the time to start a new vibrant journey of the country’s resolves, to move forward with renewed vigour,” Modi said.

In his first address of 2022, Modi said that on many parameters, the Indian economy is looking better than pre-covid days.

He pointed out that India’s economy is growing at more than 8 per cent, the country has attracted record foreign investment, forex reserves have touched new highs and GST collections are rising. Also, the country has set new records in exports, especially in agriculture, he added.

Modi also said that more than 50,000 start-ups are working in India of which 10,000 came up during the last six months.

Initiatives like beautification and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kedarnath Dham, Renovation of Samadhi of Aadi Shankaracharya, restoration of stolen idol of goddess Annapoorna, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and getting World Heritage status for Dholavira and Durga Puja festival are strengthening India’s heritage and enhancing its tourism and pilgrimage potential, he said.

Leading the world against climate change, Modi said India has also set a target of Net Zero Carbon emissions in front of the world by 2070.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
English children to wear masks in classrooms
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa
News
UK seeks to mitigate workforce disruption from Omicron
INDIA
Omicron: India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 22,775
HEADLINE STORY
BCCI chief Ganguly discharged from hospital after Covid-19
News
New Year honours: Kamlesh Khunti, Sara Khan and Nitin Ganatra receive honours
News
Prioritise Covid tests for NHS workers, says Javid as UK reports record cases
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance arm buys British battery firm for £100m
INDIA
India says China ‘inventing’ names in disputed region
Uncategorized
Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
News
As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Parents yet to recover from the shock of Fawziyah Javed’s…
English children to wear masks in classrooms
Indian tax officials seize £26m in cash from perfume tycoon
Sri Lanka food prices hit record highs as shortages bite
India will not allow Covid to dampen development, says Modi
Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE